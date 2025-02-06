All4Labels Global Packaging Group, a leader in digital and sustainable labeling solutions, launched its new online business venture All4Flexibles, a new B2B online shop for flexible packaging solutions. This initiative complements the Group’s extensive network of production sites across Europe and the Americas, equipped with dedicated capabilities for flexible packaging. The launch of the new brand is a major step in the Group’s commitment to digitalization and sustainability, positioning All4Flexibles as a forward-thinking solution provider in the packaging industry.

All4Flexibles’ business model is based on a combination of dynamic, customized ordering processes and classic, customer-oriented consulting expertise: with new, environmentally friendly materials, a short time-to-market and personal customer service.

A user-friendly platform and a team of four sales and products experts ensures that All4Flexibles is ready to provide efficient and high-quality solutions for a variety of industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics and consumer goods. All packaging is produced in Zeithain, Germany (in the picture), at a modern facility powered by a 747 kWp solar system, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability.

“We are applying our extensive expertise in traditional packaging to an innovative online business model, designed to meet the growing demand for small runs with quick lead times,” said Günther Weymans, CEO of All4Labels Global Packaging Group. “This is one of the many ways we are evolving the packaging industry to embrace digital thinking.”

Stefan Harder, CEO of All4Flexibles, added, “The focus of the All4Flexibles brand is clearly on innovative and sustainable flexible packaging solutions for SMEs throughout Europe. The trend towards monofilms and recyclable paper composites without plastic is fundamentally changing the flexible packaging sector and is making comprehensive advice for customers indispensable. We are dedicated to offering the highest standards with personal advice and fast production times.”

Andreas Bayer, Head of Sales at All4Flexibles: “The area of application for flexible packaging has reached a new dimension in recent years – our team of experts offers comprehensive advice on all relevant topics and innovative materials. For Europe-wide support, we have German, English and French customer advisors who can competently convey all the important information.”

With outstanding product quality, recyclable and environmentally friendly films, state-of-the-art technology, fast production and personalized advice, All4Flexibles stands for a new era in the field of flexible packaging. Looking ahead, All4Flexibles plans to expand its capacity across Europe to serve customers with a local approach in additional EU countries, further enhancing its commitment to sustainability, digitalization and customer satisfaction.

For more information about All4Flexibles and its packaging solutions, visit https://www.all4flexibles.com/.