Printpack Wins Six FPA Flexible Packaging Awards

Printpack has announced that on March 7, 2025, the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) awarded the company six Flexible Packaging Awards, the most of any converter.

Printpack received Gold Awards for Technical Innovation and Packaging Excellence, and a Silver Award for Sustainability for the Frito-Lay Compostable Super Bowl Bags. Super Bowl LVIII offered Frito-Lay the opportunity to highlight its ambitious pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) sustainable goals with a direct-to-consumer package at their “Chip Strip” in Las Vegas. Consumers enjoyed their favorite Game Day snacks, including Lay’s®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, and Tostitos® all in eye-catching, commercially compostable packaging. The packaging incorporated unique graphic elements and hidden “Easter Eggs” synonymous with Las Vegas, the Super Bowl, and Frito-Lay, and it showcased Frito-Lay’s sustainable commitment to “building a world where packaging never becomes waste.”

Printpack also won a Gold Award for Shelf Impact for the new Goldfish® Crisps package. Making a big splash in the marketplace, the new packages have a completely different form factor from any other Goldfish product. The Goldfish snacks inside are larger than other varieties, and they got a package to match. The three new flavors, Sour Cream & Onion, Cheddar, and Salt & Vinegar, are dressed in vibrant, color-coded 6.25 oz. packages designed with a flat bottom that stands well on the shelf and offers an outstanding billboard effect.

The Purina Beggin’® Bacon & Peanut Butter Stix “For the Win” package received a Silver Award for Shelf Impact. To coincide with the Summer Games and to “invite dog owners and their pets to satisfy their winning spirit,” Purina launched the Purina for the Win campaign on limited-edition packages. Purina envisioned a package that would capture the coveted summer games gold medal award symbolism, retain their core Beggin’® and Busy Bone® brand identity, and differentiate their limited-edition package on store shelves, all with unique, eye-catching gold graphics.

Rounding out the six awards is a Silver Award for Technical Innovation for Mars’ SKITTLES® Commercially Compostable Peg Bag. As part of Mars’ continued work to create a safe, healthy and sustainable world, this package was developed to give consumers a more sustainable way to Taste The Rainbow®. This commercially compostable packaging was the subject of focused development over the past three years, where maintaining packaging performance, aesthetics, and consumer experience were necessities. In 2024, the SKITTLES® Commercially Compostable Peg Bag received BPI certification, providing consumers another sustainable option to eliminate packaging waste.

"We are honored to receive FPA recognition for Packaging Excellence, Technical Innovation, Sustainability, and Shelf Impact," said David Love, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Printpack. "These prestigious awards not only celebrate our team's commitment to packaging innovation but also showcase our dedication to delivering exceptional quality. This recognition continues to reinforce Printpack's position as an industry leader and highlights our ongoing drive to deliver innovative, high-performing packaging solutions that create lasting value for our customers."