TPL Adds BOPP Films to Product Range to Meet PPWR Regulations

BOPP films have become an integral part of flexible packaging. Recent advancements in film design have expanded their advantageous properties for a wider range of applications. In response to these developments—and in anticipation of the requirements set by the new EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR)—TPL has expanded its product range to include BOPP films. In addition to standard film types, the company now offers specialized products. These include the broad ultra-high barrier portfolio, selected heat resistant films and low density matt films.

BOPP films are known for their excellent moisture barrier and sealing properties, high gloss and transparency, printability, and tensile strength. Additionally, they can be enhanced through various refinements. TPL now offers an extensive stock of transparent and metallized BOPP films in various widths and thicknesses. In addition, ultra-high barrier films, heat resistant and low density matt films are also directly available. Other BOPP films are supplied on request.

Mono-BOPP packaging for enhanced recyclability

TPL’s new BOPP films can help businesses achieve their sustainability goals while complying with the EU’s new PPWR legislation, which came into effect in February. The increasing demand for recyclability in flexible packaging presents a challenge for the industry. By using specialized BOPP films, such as ultra-high barrier or heat resistant variants, monomaterial packaging solutions can be designed—enabling recyclability.

Beyond its broad product portfolio, TPL also provides technical support for application development and material selection, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations.

Ralf Meyer, COO of TPL, states: "With the expansion of our BOPP film range, we are completing our existing portfolio and helping our customers find the ideal packaging solution in a rapidly changing market. This move positions TPL as a one-stop-shop for all types of flexible films."