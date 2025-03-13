UFlex Earns USFDA Approval for Recycling Process

UFlex Ltd., India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian company to receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its recycling process. This approval allows UFlex to use recycled polyethylene (rPE) in food packaging, marking a major step in reducing plastic waste and supporting global brands in meeting their sustainability goals.

UFlex’s recycling process is categorized as super-clean recycling, with the ability to de-ink postconsumer recycled (PCR) materials by more than 95%, making it one of the most advanced processes worldwide. This certification adheres to international standards and contributes to the global shift toward a circular economy, reinforcing UFlex’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.

To further strengthen its recycling infrastructure, UFlex is investing INR 317 crores (USD 38 million) in advanced recycling technologies. This includes the establishment of two new recycling plants at its Noida facility in India, with a combined annual capacity to process 39,600 metric tons of plastic waste. These plants will significantly boost the production of rPET and rPE materials for use in food packaging, aligning with India’s growing emphasis on sustainability and its evolving legislative framework.

“In line with our commitment to support the Government of India’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation, we are proud to announce this significant investment to strengthen our recycling capabilities. The Indian government has set ambitious targets for the collection, recycling, reuse, and use of recycled content in plastic packaging to promote sustainable packaging. Our enhanced recycling operations will empower brand owners to meet their EPR commitments and set a global benchmark for sustainable packaging,” said, Mr. Jeevaraj Gopal Pillai, Whole Time Director, Director - Sustainability, President - Flexible Packaging and New Product Development, UFlex Limited.

He further stated, “Innovation and sustainability have always been at the heart of our journey. Three decades ago, when recycling was still an emerging concept, we envisioned a future where waste could be transformed into value. Our early investments in recycling multi-layered plastic waste, once thought to be impossible to recycle, proved that innovation could drive meaningful change.”

He added, “With the first-ever USFDA approval for an Indian company in food-contact recycling, we are proud of how far we have come. This milestone is not only a proud moment for UFlex but also for India, as it highlights our country’s growing leadership in sustainable innovation and underscores its potential to make significant contribution to the global sustainability agenda. Additionally, we have applied for USFDA certification to recycle polypropylene (PP), which will position UFlex as the first company in the flexible packaging industry with the technology and capacity to recycle all three materials—PET, PE, and PP—for use in food packaging. We are excited to collaborate with global brands to help them meet the growing consumer demand for sustainable products while reducing plastic pollution.”

At present, there are no specific guidelines for the use of recycled polyethylene (rPE) content in food packaging. However, there is a mandatory requirement under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations to incorporate recycled content in packaging. UFlex, in collaboration with industry players, is actively engaging with government bodies such as FSSAI and BIS to help develop the necessary guidelines for the safe and sustainable use of rPE content in food packaging in India. This collaborative effort aims to ensure that the industry adheres to the highest standards in food packaging while contributing to a circular economy.

Currently, UFlex has recycling plants in India, Poland, Egypt, and Mexico, processing post-consumer multi-layered mixed plastic (MLP), multi-layer aseptic packaging (MLAP), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) waste. It is the only Indian company working on innovative solutions for flexible MLP and PCR applications both in India and globally.

Through the conversion of post-consumer waste into high-quality, food-safe materials, UFlex is driving innovation while reinforcing its commitment to a circular economy.