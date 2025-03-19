Nextek and Coveris Partner to Develop Innovative Mechanical Recycling Process

Sustainability technology leader Nextek and flexible packaging expert Coveris have announced a partnership to transform the mechanical recycling of flexible films with a breakthrough innovation – the COtooCLEAN process. Together, they aim to convert post-consumer polyolefin (PE & PP) packaging waste into high-quality food-grade recycled resins and films.

This collaboration builds on Nextek's success in winning the 'Circular Solutions for Flexibles' award from the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW). The award was granted in recognition of Nextek's innovative COtooCLEAN technology, which uses a unique waterless cleaning and decontamination process to produce food-grade recycled materials from post-consumer plastic film.

As part of the partnership between Nextek and Coveris, a demonstration plant is now being developed in the UK. The plant will implement the COtooCLEAN technology at industrial scale, with extensive trials planned to collect the data needed to meet regulatory requirements, along with the opportunity to demonstrate the technology to industry. The ultimate goal is to make this pioneering process available globally, helping tackle one of the toughest recycling challenges.

Professor Edward Kosior, CEO and founder of Nextek, highlights the importance of the partnership: “COtooCLEAN has the potential to transform plastic film recycling. Since winning the AEPW award, we’ve moved from prototype development to food-grade compliance trials. Partnering with Coveris is the next big step. Together, we’ll demonstrate this technology at scale and work toward a circular economy for plastic films.”

COtooCLEAN solves a critical problem in the recycling of PE and PP films, which are notoriously difficult to decontaminate. By enabling food-grade recycling, the technology represents a major leap forward in creating a sustainable future for flexible packaging.

Christian Kolarik, CEO of Coveris, shares his enthusiasm: “We’re really a frontrunner in this topic and we are thrilled to collaborate with Nextek on this project – a breakthrough in food-grade mechanical recycling. Sustainability is at the heart of Coveris' ‘No Waste’ strategy, and this partnership is another milestone in ending plastic waste. Together with our ReCover recycling entity and our collaboration with Interzero, we are taking bold steps towards turning waste back into a valuable resource.”

By teaming up, Nextek and Coveris are demonstrating how innovation and collaboration can deliver impactful solutions. Their partnership is a key step toward achieving a circular economy for plastics and addressing one of the world's most challenging recycling problems.

Nextek

Nextek Ltd is a leading sustainability technology consultancy specializing in innovative recycling solutions. Their COtooCLEAN process transforms post-consumer polyolefin films into high-quality, food-grade recycled materials, addressing one of the toughest challenges in plastic recycling.

Coveris

Coveris is a leading European packaging company. It manufactures flexible packaging solutions for some of the world's most respected brands, protecting a wide range of products from food to pet food, medical goods, industrial and agricultural products. Coveris is organized in three business units, focusing on films, flexible packaging and paper packaging. Together with its customers, Coveris is constantly developing new, attractive and sustainable packaging that is fully in line with the company's No Waste sustainability vision. In line with this vision, Coveris recently founded ReCover., a separate business unit that bundles all steps of waste procurement and processing as well as plastics recycling, thus closing the plastics loop. With its corporate office in Vienna, Coveris operates 30 sites with a total of 4,100 employees in the EMEA region.