Ahlstrom Launches LamiBak™ Flex for Flexible Packaging Applications

Ahlstrom, a global leader in fiber-based specialty materials, has launched LamiBak™ Flex, the latest addition to its LamiBak™ portfolio of high-performance base papers. Designed specifically for flexible packaging, LamiBak™ Flex builds on the proven success of the original LamiBak™ product line. This launch reinforces Ahlstrom’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the growing need for safe and sustainable high-barrier packaging materials.

Ahlstrom equips converters and brands with an adaptable platform for paper-based flexible packaging. LamiBak™ Flex is ideally suited for further processing, such as coating, metallization, or extrusion, delivering superior barrier properties across food applications, including pouches, sachets, and flow packs. Its advanced design enables reduced primer coating needs, achieving exceptional barrier properties while optimizing costs and maintaining a sustainable and recyclable profile.

LamiBak™ Flex underscores Ahlstrom’s commitment to sustainable flexible packaging solutions. By offering a paper-based flexible packaging alternative, it helps brands reduce reliance on plastics and metallic substrates, aligning with industry regulations and consumer demand for more eco-friendly packaging.

LamiBak™ Flex is made from 100% responsibly sourced wood pulp (FSC®, PEFC™ certified). It is certified recyclable in the US (WMU-certified) and in Europe (EN 13430 and CEPI protocol standards). In addition to that, the LamiBak™ range is also suitable for compostability depending on regional standard. It’s PFAS-free, and features a natural grease barrier. Additionally, it reduces material use by minimizing the need for excessive primer and barrier coatings.

“With LamiBak™ Flex, we address the critical challenge of delivering high-barrier paper for flexible packaging while supporting sustainability goals,” says Guillaume Latourette, Vice President of Ahlstrom’s Global Food Packaging business. “This innovation represents the future of functionalized base paper for converters and brands alike.”

For more information on Ahlstrom’s LamiBak™ Flex and its applications in flexible packaging materials, visit https://www.ahlstrom.com/products/lamibak-base-paper/.