IPG Earns TRUE Silver Certifications for Trio of Facilities

IPG, a global provider of packaging and protective solutions, has announced that its facilities in Carrollton, Texas; Everetts, North Carolina; and Tremonton, Utah, have been awarded Silver certification under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) rating system. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), TRUE helps facilities measure, improve, and recognize zero waste performance. This achievement underscores IPG’s commitment to sustainable practices and its journey toward becoming a zero-waste company.

The TRUE certification recognizes these plants' dedication to best practices in recycling, reusing, and reducing waste. The Tremonton facility has achieved a 90% diversion rate by recycling materials such as plastics and cardboard. Everetts has reached a 94% diversion rate through right-sizing collection containers, conducting annual waste audits, and engaging employees in zero waste activities. Carrollton obtained an impressive 98% diversion rate by recycling plastics, pallets, and cores.

"We are extremely proud of the TRUE certifications obtained by our Carrollton, Everetts, and Tremonton facilities," said Jay Bolus, VP of Sustainability at IPG. "This marks an important milestone on our journey to become a zero waste company and is further proof of IPG’s commitment to sustainable products and processes.”

"Waste affects every part of our communities, and effective waste management strategies are critical to ensuring both public and environmental health," stated Peter Templeton, President and CEO of U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI. "By pursuing TRUE certification, IPG demonstrates a commitment to sustainability leadership by shifting to circular thinking and prioritizing processes, operations, and actions to reduce waste and resources throughout their system lifecycle. We’re excited to see IPG commit to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations through waste reduction and elimination efforts."

TRUE certification provides a framework for businesses to implement and track zero waste strategies. It encourages the adoption of sustainable waste management and reduction practices, which contribute to positive environmental, health, and economic outcomes. IPG’s achievement demonstrates its leadership in sustainable packaging solutions and its dedication to minimizing its environmental impact.