Global Pouch Forum: Innovations in Safe and Sustainable Medical Packaging

Participants in Global Pouch Forum 2024.

March 20, 2025

Global Pouch Forum will be taking place June 18-20 in Clearwater, Florida, and the event will feature several can’t-miss sessions providing vital information for anybody involved in flexible packaging.

Leading one of those sessions – “Medical Industry Innovation: Safety and Sustainability in High-Performance Pouch Packaging” – will be Erica Webb, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Verde Environmental Technologies, and Roberto Santos Rebollar, Director of Marketing, Accredo Packaging.

Verde Environmental Technologies has redefined sustainable packaging with its patented Deterra Drug Deactivation and Disposal System. Designed to reduce drug misuse and protect the environment, Deterra is powered by proprietary activated carbon technology that deactivates drugs permanently, rendering them inert and safe for disposal. 

This packaging solution was developed with Accredo Packaging to create bio-based, fully recyclable pouches made from sugarcane, offering a negative carbon footprint. In this session, Erica and Roberto will share the journey of developing a high-performance, eco-friendly packaging solution that aligns with Verde’s aggressive sustainability mission while meeting rigorous pouch performance demands, including:

  • How Verde developed a biopolymer-based pouch that meets critical performance requirements, such as maintaining barrier and seal integrity for hazardous materials, while minimizing environmental impact
  • Design and testing of sugarcane-derived polyester resin film structures to meet demanding pouch applications, offering a renewable, fossil fuel-free alternative to traditional material
  • How Verde leveraged expanded color gamut printing technology to deliver color consistency and reduce ink and solvent waste by up to 95%, further enhancing sustainability

About Global Pouch Forum

Global Pouch Forum launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become the predominate force in packaging. Now, after 28 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery. 

This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).

Head back to the beach and join global CPG producers, converters, and suppliers of materials, equipment, and technology in Clearwater, Florida, to discover the future of packaging together. Register today!

KEYWORDS: biobased packaging Global Pouch Forum pouch formats in packaging

