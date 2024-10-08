Accredo Packaging, a leader in the development of innovative, more sustainable packaging solutions for the food and consumer products industries, has collaborated with Fresh-Lock® closures, a brand of Reynolds Consumer Products, to introduce the first 100% biobased resin pouch with a zipper closure.

This pioneering product represents a major advancement in more sustainable packaging, addressing the growing demand for more environmentally responsible solutions, when compared to conventional packaging. Made from sugarcane-derived resin, the pouch comprises a fully renewable composition to help brands meet their sustainability goals, by lessening environmental impact.

The development of this innovative packaging sets a new industry standard by balancing various factors, including sustainability, functionality, and performance, while providing brands with a powerful tool to help achieve their greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals. Initially targeted at the food sector, the biobased pouch also offers promising applications in industries prioritizing a more sustainable approach, such as cosmetics, personal care, and household goods.

Overcoming substantial technical hurdles in the pouch making was a key part of the process, particularly in adapting equipment to accommodate a single stream of sugarcane-derived resin. Unlike conventional packaging, which relies on multiple resin grades, this solution uses the limited grades of sugarcane resin to match the performance of virgin plastic. Achieving this milestone involved precise modifications to equipment settings—temperature, pressure, and cooling—to ensure the pouch met all performance standards, without compromising appearance or quality.

The Fresh-Lock team launched their first of a new line of biobased closures, Fresh-Lock Renewables, with zipper style 8041B to add performance to this pouch. This closure is particle resistant to add protection to granular and powdered products, which can be a challenge for traditional zippers, yet helps meet sustainability goals by utilizing renewable sources.

Environmental Benefits & Performance

The pouch utilizes Braskem’s I’m GreenTM brand biobased film, which has been independently verified to provide a negative carbon footprint when compared to fossil-based equivalents, making it an ideal solution for brands aiming to reduce their environmental impact. The sugarcane-based PE offers a renewable alternative to traditional polyethylene (PE) without competing with sugar production for food use. Each pouch is designed to sequester approximately 43 grams of CO2, with the resin sequestering 2,150 kg of CO2 per ton, significantly reducing the GHG emissions associated with conventional plastics.

Although the film is not compostable, it offers a more sustainable and renewable solution when compared to conventional packaging, while matching virgin plastics' durability, flexibility, and shelf life. Certified under the USDA Biobased program, it demonstrates that biobased materials can meet the same stringent performance requirements as traditional plastics.

The pouch also serves as a valuable alternative for brands that have reached the limit on the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content they can incorporate into their packaging. By providing a biobased option, this innovation enables brands to continue their sustainability journey, without sacrificing performance or aesthetic appeal.

Market Demand & Industry Impact

Brand feedback has been highly positive, particularly from sugar, chocolate, and confectionery companies. These sectors are most interested in the biobased pouch, recognizing its potential to help meet their sustainability goals while maintaining packaging functionality and appearance.

"This pouch is more than just a new product - it's a forward-thinking solution that positions brands for a more sustainable future," said Treijon Johnson, Director of Sustainability at Accredo Packaging. "Our collaboration with the Fresh-Lock team demonstrates the potential of bio-based materials in achieving environmental goals without sacrificing performance."

Accredo and the Fresh-Lock team remain committed to leading with innovations that balance functionality and environmental responsibility. The packaging industry continues to evolve relative to demands for more environmentally friendly packaging that promotes the circular economy and reduces landfill waste. This 100% biobased pouch sets the stage for that future by showcasing how renewable resources can drive the industry toward more eco-friendly solutions.