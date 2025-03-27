Global Pouch Forum: Advanced Pouch Inspection Strategies

Global Pouch Forum will be taking place June 18-20 in Clearwater, Florida, and the event will feature several can’t-miss sessions providing vital information for anybody involved in flexible packaging.

Leading one of those sessions – “Advanced Pouch Inspection Strategies” – will be Dan Gardner, Director, Market Development Group, Valco Melton.

Every packaging format presents unique challenges to food safety and QA/QC operations like product inspection. In this session, Gardner will outline a versatile, innovative approach toward inspection of flexible packaging like bags and pouches, whether made of plastic or paper.

Attendees will learn how a unique combination of infra-red and visual imaging can significantly improve a converter or brand owner’s cost, quality, and confidence, significantly reducing the risk of pouch contamination and weld failures, providing a distinct market advantage.

About Global Pouch Forum

Global Pouch Forum launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become the predominate force in packaging. Now, after 28 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery.

This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).

Head back to the beach and join global CPG producers, converters, and suppliers of materials, equipment, and technology in Clearwater, Florida, to discover the future of packaging together. Register today!