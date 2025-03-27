ProAmpac Launches Advanced Sustainable Moisture Adsorbing Solutions

ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, is advancing its ProActive Intelligence platform by launching innovative solutions in its Moisture Protect series. Building on the success of the Moisture Protect platform, ProAmpac now offers a range of moisture-adsorbing films, providing tailored solutions for diverse applications. In collaboration with Aptar CSP Technologies, these solutions are designed to enhance product protection while supporting sustainability goals.

Foil-based flexible packaging has long been the gold standard for moisture protection, offering exceptional barrier properties that preserve product integrity. However, ProAmpac recognizes the growing demand for more sustainable alternatives. To address this need, the Moisture Protect series now includes foil-based (MP-1000 series) and foil-free options (MP-2000 and MP-3000 series), enabling customers to select the best solution based on their specific moisture protection and sustainability needs.

“ProAmpac’s Moisture Protect series represents a significant step forward in flexible packaging technology,” said Samuel Kessler, senior innovation engineer – Active/Intelligent Packaging at ProAmpac. “By expanding our offerings, we provide our customers with options that balance high-performance moisture protection with their sustainability objectives.” MP-2000 series is a foil-free option with the same moisture adsorption capacity and performance as the MP-1000 series. The MP-3000 series, a mono-polyolefin-based structure, is designed for Recycle Ready and shows significant improvement in product stability compared with a regular foil-based structure.

Each solution in the Moisture Protect series integrates Aptar CSP Technologies’ 3-Phase Activ-Polymer™ technology into the film structure, delivering fully integrated moisture protection and eliminating the need for traditional desiccant packets. This innovation streamlines the packaging process by reducing inventory, improving production efficiency, and extending product shelf life—all while meeting consumer and regulatory expectations for sustainable packaging.

