SÜDPACK to Showcase Recyclable Materials at CheeseCon

SÜDPACK is a strong partner for the dairy and cheese industry, offering a portfolio of high-performance films for packaging blocks of cheese, fresh mozzarella, and shredded or sliced cheese. From April 15 to 17, SÜDPACK will showcase the highlights of its recyclable materials at CheeseCon in Madison, Wisconsin. At booth 922, various solutions for thermoforming applications, stand-up pouches, and flowpacks will be presented, meeting the requirements for recyclability and material efficiency.

The recyclable mono-structures based on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) offer the same functionalities as conventional composite materials. They optimally protect the packaged product, extend its shelf life, and keep it fresh. In the daily production process, they stand out due to their excellent machinability, resulting in high process and packaging reliability.

In contrast to conventional packaging films, these innovative single-material solutions can be assigned to existing recycling streams. And due to the lower CO2 equivalents of the polyolefins PP and PE, they are seen in a much more positive light in ecological terms. Furthermore, if particularly material-efficient flowpacks are used instead of heavier packaging concepts, such as thermoformed packaging, the sustainability impact of these packaging solutions increases significantly.

Packaging of Cheese Blocks and Shredded Cheese

SÜDPACK will present its reliable Pure-Line product family with a particular focus on PE-based pouches and flowpacks at the trade show. The functionalities of the materials are designed to meet the requirements of various dairy products.

“Our single-material solutions for manufacturing stand-up pouches for shredded cheese are designed so they can be processed on existing machines and can also be easily and reliably equipped with conventional zippers,” explained Carlo Remmele, Chief Executive USA Division.

Recyclable Packaging Alternative for Sliced Cheese

SÜDPACK will showcase a recyclable rigid film concept for producing thermoformed packaging based on the plastic polypropylene. The perfectly matched top and bottom webs guarantee high process and packaging reliability and ultimately food safety, thanks to their optimal sealing performance and barrier properties. Additionally, the Multipeel top web makes it easy to open and reclose the package, providing extended shelf life and ensuring culinary enjoyment down to the last slice of cheese.

Cheese ripening with certified sustainability

With the Tubular Bag PurePE, SÜDPACK has developed a PE-based, fully-fledged replacement for conventional PA/PE structures for the cheese ripening industry, which can be optimally processed on common full- and semi-automatic packaging machines. Moreover, the innovative development sets standards not only in recyclability and material efficiency but also in reducing carbon footprints.

“At the same time, we can meet the demanding requirements in terms of product protection and functionality for the barrier properties essential for cheese ripening, the ripening process, and puncture resistance,” clarified Carlo Remmele.

The concept received the renowned German Packaging Award in 2023 and the WorldStar Award from the World Packaging Organisation (WPO) in 2024.

Customer-oriented team at SÜDPACK Oak Creek

SÜDPACK will not only provide information about these products at CheeseCon but will also offer insights into the company’s comprehensive portfolio and its capabilities in the customized development of packaging solutions.