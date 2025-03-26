SOMIC to Showcase Automated Solutions at CheeseCon

Since CheeseExpo was held a year ago, it has been a whirlwind time at SOMIC Packaging, Inc. As the cheese market continues to expand, the company now offers more automated packaging options than ever before. CEO Peter Fox says it will be the topic of many conversations in booth 805 when CheeseCon takes place April 15-17, at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.

“The versatility of our machines has always been a key selling factor. Now that we have introduced the next generation SOMIC 434 to the market, it continues a great tradition,” said Fox.

“Since last November, the 434 is equipped to run a variety of formats with quick and easy changeovers and layout variations based on the frame and component modularity. This gives us many more choices we can offer with case sizes and bigger arrangements when it comes to grouping end-of-line case, tray and carton packing products.”

The SOMIC 434 is the latest commitment the company has made to the cheese industry and other market segments. About 60% of all SOMIC machine installations in North America are at cheese manufacturing facilities originating from the 424 line, including the SOMIC 424 TD (tray/cover) and 424 DT (cover/tray) case packing system, which are ideal for Shelf Ready Packaging. The SOMIC ReadyPack offers the same high quality and flexibility of the larger output machines, with a small footprint of just 70 square feet.

“We are now assembling all of our new North American machines, including the 434 line, here in Minnesota,” said Fox. “Our move to spacious new headquarters affords us this opportunity, in addition to managing all Factory Assembly Testing procedures with our customers. We have also committed additional resources to nearly triple our workforce in the past year, especially with our service and installation teams.”

To arrange a booth meeting with SOMIC at CheeseCon, send an email to sales@somic.us.