Coesia is a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies spanning several sectors. With such a broad reach, it is challenging to summarize all of the group’s offerings. So instead, Packaging Strategies asked Coesia about some of the packaging solutions the group will be showcasing at PACK EXPO in Las Vegas from September 11-13.

What does Coesia want Pack Expo Las Vegas attendees to know about the solutions being showcased at their booth (C-4400)?

The solutions being showcased reinforce Coesia’s dedication and passion to help manufacturers achieve their sustainability goals while enhancing their automation capabilities. When attendees approach booth C-4400, they will discover GREENMATION.

GREENMATION is Coesia's response to the current trend prompted by consumer demands toward reusable and recyclable packaging solutions, while manufacturers face labor shortages and production cost increases. The Coesia booth will be structured into three areas (Food & Beverage, Pharma & Personal Care, and Cross Industry Automation) where technicians and experts will present the latest sustainability and automation solutions presented by the Group: ACMA, Atlantic Zeiser, CITUS KALIX, FlexLink, G.D, GF, HAPA, MGS, NORDEN, R.A Jones, and VOLPAK.

What are some of the automation solutions that show attendees will be exposed to for the first time at this show?

FlexLink, a Coesia company leader in the field of automated manufacturing and material flow solutions, will be launching a new solution called BRIXX® for the first time in North America.

BRIXX is a click-and-play solution based on advanced, mobile conveyors and robots to automate manual repetitive packing and co-packing processes. It is controlled by intuitive software for line design and operations, as well as fleet management allowing management of seasonal peak productions. BRIXX is a solution to automate current manual packing operations through a flexible system adapting to the variability of products, packs, cartons, or trays. It is scalable according to production capacity needs, and affordable.

FlexLink will be conducting formal presentations twice a day during the show. The presentation will take place during the following dates and times:

Monday, September 11, at 11:30AM and 2:30PM

Tuesday, September 12, at 11:30 AM and 2:30PM

Wednesday, September 13, at 11:30AM and 1:30PM

R.A Jones will debut the Intelligent Flexible Transfer System (iFTS) that is integrated with a Criterion CLI-100 intermittent motion cartoning machine that includes new state-of-the-art push button changeover technology called Acc-U-Change® PLUS.

The iFTS combines the best of both flexible and/or hard automation to optimize a solution to meet your production needs. The iFTS can utilize familiar or state-of-the-art technologies to solve typical or new product handling and collation challenges. Important features of the new iFTS include:

Six-dimensional floating shuttle transfers

Product can be collected, grouped, oriented, and layered for downstream packaging

Increase range of product sizes with four axis robotic pick and place technology

Fraction of the footprint compared to traditional transfer solutions

Machinery is always a big draw at Pack Expo. However, manufacturers are also looking for how OEMs will support their operations. What type of support is Coesia Group able to provide customers?

Coesia supports its customers in every step of the manufacturing process, thanks to a vast portfolio of innovative automation solutions that ensure production reliability and allows operators to be diverted towards added-value tasks. From intelligent object selection solutions for material loading and infeed, to inline transfer, down to industrial and collaborative robotic solutions for end-of-line management, Coesia is the go-to partner in the journey toward full-line automation.

To learn more about all the equipment and solutions being showcased at the Coesia booth, visit the group’s show profile page by clicking here and downloading the official Coesia Pack Expo Las Vegas booth brochure.

Coesia is a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies operating globally, headquartered in Bologna, Italy, and owned by Isabella Seràgnoli.

Coesia’s companies are leaders in the sectors of advanced automated machinery and packaging materials, industrial process solutions and precision gears. Coesia customers are leading players in a broad range of industries, including Aerospace, Ceramics, Consumer Goods, Electronics, Healthcare, Luxury Goods, Pharmaceutical, Racing & Automotive and Tobacco.