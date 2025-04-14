SÜDPACK to Showcase Sustainable Solutions at Seafood Expo

In the 2025 trade fair season, SÜDPACK will once again showcase its resource-efficient and recyclable packaging concepts for food products. From May 6 to 8, the company’s latest products for packaging fish and seafood will be on display at the Seafood Expo in Barcelona.

Whether it’s whole fish, fresh fillets, pickled herring, crab salad, or sharp-edged products like mussels and oysters – SÜDPACK’s innovative packaging solutions deliver the perfect combination of quality, safety, and convenience. They provide maximum protection throughout the entire process chain, ensure optimal fresh-ness, and extend the shelf life of sensitive products. Producers and packagers alike value the films’ excellent processability, while consumers benefit from practical features such as opening aids, peelability, and reclose systems.

Recyclable mono-materials with outstanding properties

As the highlights of its appearance in Barcelona, SÜDPACK will showcase a diverse selection of its recyclable mono-materials – including its PP- and PE-based Multifol® range and peelable or multi-peelable lidding films. Multifol flexible films are used as top and bottom webs in both modified-atmosphere and vacuum packaging – for example, for fish fillets or peeled shrimp. These films are known for their high oxygen barrier, excellent sealing properties, and wide processing window.

The Peel / Multipeel® PurePP lidding solutions offer an attractive alternative to non-peelable variants. These highly transparent films seal reliably – even when the sealing surface is contaminated with oil or marinade. Their easy and consistent opening behavior, combined with an optional reclose system, delivers convenience without compromising on packaging reliability.

Resource-efficient high-performance films for special requirements

For challenging applications – such as packaging oily, protein-rich, or sharp-edged products like fresh or frozen fish and shellfish – SÜDPACK has developed highly material-efficient thermoforming films. Compared to conventional PA/PE structures, Multifol Extreme, for instance, offers a weight reduction of around 30%.

Another SÜDPACK highlight is the highly versatile Multi SV Skin – a true bench-mark in both material performance and material efficiency. This ultra-thin skin film, which is sealable to PP, PE, and PET, adapts perfectly to complex product contours such as octopus or mussels without deformation. It also features excellent puncture resistance and smooth, easy opening – all while showcasing the product attractively at the point of sale.

Life cycle assessment service included

To better understand the environmental impact of different packaging solutions, compare available options, and make informed, fact-based decisions, SÜDPACK offers EcoTrace™ – an exclusive life cycle assessment (LCA) service. The calculations are based on a cradle-to-grave approach that evaluates not only greenhouse gases (CO2e), but also fossil resource consumption, ecotoxicity, human toxicity, and – within defined system boundaries – different electricity sources and end-of-life options such as mechanical or chemical recycling.

The Seafood Expo in Barcelona is the perfect opportunity for anybody who wants to learn more about sustainable packaging solutions from SÜDPACK.