Berry Global to Showcase Fish Packaging Solutions at Seafood Expo

Berry Global will showcase its extensive range of premium-quality fish packaging solutions, tailored to meet the unique requirements of the industry, at this year’s Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global exhibition, being held in Barcelona, Spain, from May 6th to 8th.

The Berry stand (#3JJ301 in Hall 3) will feature examples from the company’s seafood packaging systems, which include trays, sealing films, absorber and sealing machines. These offer numerous benefits, including extended shelf-life, enhanced hygiene, and reduced logistics and storage costs.

Over 250 sizes of trays - from 120 ml to 24.4 ml in a variety of depths and volumes – are available in many different colors. They are manufactured in easily recyclable and exceptionally durable HDPE, which can also include up to 30% recycled plastic, and offer temperature resistance from -50°C to +121°C. The wide choice of sealing machines ranges from small hand-operated manual models to fully automated high-speed vacuum/gas sealing systems for MAP packing, as well as skin-pack tray and machine solutions.

Highlights on the stand include Berry’s popular ½ Gastro tray size, which is experiencing high demand from seafood businesses. The versatile 326.5 x 267mm format is suitable for numerous products and fits into many existing tooling and transport and presentation containers.

“For people working in the seafood industry, the Seafood Expo in Barcelona is an unmissable event,” said Christoph Kohrt, Sales Director at Berry CPI Food, Beverage & Specialities. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand to discuss their specific requirements, including areas such as quality, extended shelf-life, and ease of distribution.”