Berry Global Healthcare, a leader in innovative packaging solutions, will showcase its latest circular advancements at Pharmapack 2025 in Paris, taking place between January 22nd -23rd, 2025.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover Berry’s latest healthcare products, including the recently launched ClariPPil™ jars and bottles for OSD. Visitors can also engage with Berry’s experts to learn about its CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) services, which accelerate market entry for healthcare packaging and devices.

ClariPPil™ bottles are a groundbreaking line of clarified polypropylene (PP) containers for pills and tablets that offer a sustainable alternative to colored PET bottles. Fully recyclable when paired with Berry’s stock child-resistant and non-child-resistant closures, the colored bottles significantly reduce environmental impact, with up to a 71% decrease in CO₂ emissions compared to traditional ISBM PET bottles and up to an 84% improved moisture barrier protection. They are designed for solid vitamins, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, beauty supplements, and OTC products, meeting the demand for a more sustainable packaging solution without compromising functionality or barrier performance.

Berry’s latest easy-squeeze ophthalmic 10ml bottle has been qualified for use with Aptar Pharma’s Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser (OSD), which is a leading solution for preservative-free prescription and over-the-counter products, featuring proven microbiological integrity and supporting preservative-free solutions to treat a wide range of eye conditions such as Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma.

The bottles’ ergonomic, pocket-sized design maximizes user convenience and is optimized for flow control to support precise drop dispensing. They are available in two variants – hybrid and soft, with reduced squeeze force, making them suitable for different drug formulations, and they are validated for Gamma and Eto sterilization.

Alongside its extensive range of packaging and medical devices for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, Berry will also highlight its CDMO services, offering end-to-end solutions from design to manufacturing and packing. These services are tailored to help pharmaceutical companies meet evolving healthcare needs while ensuring speed to market.

“Pharmapack remains a premier event for connecting pharmaceutical professionals with innovations in packaging and drug delivery,” said Alan Quemeneur, Vice President of Sales, Business Development and R&D at Berry Global Healthcare.

“The exhibition provides an excellent platform to showcase our commitment to sustainability and patient-centred solutions. With ClariPPil™ jars and OSD bottles, we are delivering innovations that address critical industry challenges while improving lives.”

Berry Global Healthcare will be located at Stand A59 during Pharmapack 2025.