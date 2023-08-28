EDGE Industrial Technologies is bringing all three of its brands— TGW International, Pearl Technologies Inc., and Leverwood Knife Works—to PACK EXPO 2023 (Las Vegas; Sept. 11-13). All located at Booth C-5528, this dynamic collaboration will showcase innovative packaging and plastic processing technologies.

“PACK EXPO is a significant trade show for the packaging industry and we’re looking forward to connecting with current and future customers in Las Vegas in a couple weeks,” said Bob Woodbury, CEO of EDGE Industrial Technologies. “Whether you’re looking for hole-making products to cutting-edge industrial knives and blades, each of the EDGE companies offer leading innovations and unmatched expertise.”

Here’s what attendees can expect from the EDGE companies at the show:

Leverwood Knife Works Flow Wrapper Knives

Leverwood Knife Works is presenting a range of knives and anvils designed to be used on flow wrapping packaging equipment. This range is extensively used for packaging candy bars, cookies, candy, ice cream bars, granola bars, cosmetics, medical, and more.

Common edge treatments include straight, diagonal, and zig-zag tooth profiles, for both the knives and the anvils. Leverwood can customize knives with tear notch features as well.

“Our precision ground knives offer improved edge retention, which enhances the cutting action while offering longer knife life,” Woodbury said. “Leverwood knives truly are a cut above the rest.”

Pearl Impact Punches

Pearl Technologies is showcasing its range of Impact punches, which places between its Value and Performance punch ranges. Impact punches offer great cut quality and punch durability at an affordable price. This line is available only in round hole configurations, with limited size availability initially.

“We will have our famous ‘H-Cart’ fully operational for sampling our hole-making products,” Woodbury said. “Bring your own film and see first-hand how Pearl’s units cut your film.”

TGW Band Saw Blades

TGW International will highlight its top-of-the-line industrial knives and blades. The company is presenting its latest offering for band saw blades, with both toothed band saw blades and beveled-edge and scalloped-edge band knife blades available. This product line is used extensively in food processing operations ranging from protein (beef/pork/fish/poultry) to fruits and vegetables to breads and snacks.

This line can cut a wide variety of packaging materials, including corrugated, cardboard, plastic film, plastic sheet, foam, and more. New state-of-the-art welding and finishing equipment is being installed in the company’s USA plant, from which all bands are welded, finished and shipped.

“This is a natural addition to our extensive range of machine knives used in packaging and processing operations – we can be your one-stop cutting source,” Woodbury said.

To learn more about EDGE Industrial Technologies, please visit https://www.edgeindtech.com/.



