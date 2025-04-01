Coral Products Announces Acquisition of Arrow Film Converters Limited

Flexible Packaging Material ConvertingFlexible Packaging News

April 1, 2025

Coral Products plc, a group of specialist businesses in the design, UK manufacture and omni-channel supply of a wide range of bespoke plastic products based in Wythenshawe, Manchester, has announced that it has agreed to purchase the business and certain assets of Arrow Film Converters Limited ("Arrow") from its administrators for a total consideration of £502,899 in cash, through its wholly owned subsidiary Film & Foil Solutions Limited ("Film & Foil").

The assets consist of state-of-the-art flexographic printing machines, laminators, slitting and punching facilities, which add to and complement the Company's existing Film & Foil business and capabilities.

The Company has made an initial cash payment of £202,899 with the outstanding balance of £300,000 to be settled within 14 days following completion. This balance is secured by way of a company guarantee in favor of Arrow's administrators, which will be released upon receipt of full payment. The cash payments have been funded without any increase to existing Group facilities.

Film & Foil have agreed to a 6-month license to occupy the BRCgS fully accredited Castleford facility with a view to negotiate a long-term agreement for the premises. As part of the acquisition, Film & Foil will assume approximately 55 employees previously employed by Arrow and intend to run the business as a going concern.

Arrow is an approved supplier to UK supermarkets and reported sales of £12.5 million in the 12-month period to January 31, 2022, £17.9 million in the 18-month period to July 31, 2023, and current sales demand of circa £1 million per month. 

Joe Grimmond, Non-Executive Chairman, said "This acquisition propels Film & Foil into the front line of specialist flexible packaging and provides Coral Products plc with capacity toward its medium-term goal of £50 million of production availability."

