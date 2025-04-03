Berry Global Installs Second Manufacturing Line at Worcester, UK Facility

Berry Global has expanded production of its market-leading range of flexible pouches for sectors including food and pet food, with the installation of a second manufacturing line at its Worcester, UK facility. This strategic investment increases the site’s annual production capacity and further strengthens Berry’s position as a specialist supplier of high-performance flexible pouch packaging.

Berry’s investment in Worcester reflects the success of its innovation-driven approach. The site leverages advanced multi-layer lamination, high-clarity printing, and optimized production techniques to deliver high-quality packaging solutions tailored to customer needs. Building on expertise from across its global operations, Berry continues to refine its manufacturing processes and provide technical support, ensuring enhanced performance, consistency, and sustainability—keeping it at the forefront of flexible packaging innovation.

The Worcester facility’s end-to-end conversion capabilities – including printing, bagging, and slitting – enable a fast response and agile service for customers of all sizes. The investment also lays the foundation for future growth, including the introduction of additional printing presses to further expand production capacity.

Berry continues to see increasing demand for its mono-material PE pouches, which are designed for recycling within existing PE collection schemes. This supports customers’ sustainability goals and helps them align with current and forthcoming regulations, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation.

“This latest investment in our Worcester facility reinforces our commitment to sustainable packaging, supporting our customers’ environmental goals and regulatory requirements,” said Gerry Mcgarry, VP Sales & Marketing for Berry Global’s Packaging UK business.

“With our enhanced pouch manufacturing capabilities and focus on recyclable solutions, Berry is proud to support customers seeking sustainable and resilient packaging,” concluded Gerry.