RadTech Study Shows the Eco-Friendly Properties of EB Inks

RadTech, a non-profit dedicated to advancing ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam (EB) technologies, has released results of a new study evaluating the environmental footprint of Water-Based, EB, and UV inks in packaging applications. Conducted by Dr. Calvin Lakhan, Circular Innovation Hub, Faculty of Environment and Urban Change, York University, the research examines the carbon footprint, VOC emissions, and energy consumption during production across nine packaging types, including film-foil laminates, shrink sleeves, wrap-around labels, dog food bags, wine labels, and beer cans.

Key findings from the study show that EB inks have the lowest carbon footprint, negligible VOC emissions, and the least energy consumption due to their efficient curing process. UV inks perform moderately, while Water-Based inks have the highest carbon footprint and VOC emissions due to energy-intensive drying. The study does not include transportation, usage, or end-of-life impacts, and results may vary due to differences in ink formulations.

RadTech’s research provides key insights for manufacturers and policymakers seeking sustainable printing solutions. It will also help inform the RadTech Sustainability Committee's future work. RadTech members may obtain the full report.

Dr. Lakhan will present the results of this study at RadTech 2025, which will take place May 18-21, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan. The conference will also feature sessions on metal coatings, sustainability, recyclability, and other critical topics related to UV and EB-curable inks, coatings, and adhesives for packaging.

For more details on RadTech 2025, visit https://radtech.org/radtech25/.