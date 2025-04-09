Gravis Launches 100% Recycled FIBC Bulk Bag

In a move poised to revolutionize the bulk bag industry, Gravis has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Sustainabulk™ 100% Recycled FIBC Bulk Bag. This cutting-edge innovation is not just a product – it’s a commitment to environmental sustainability, making it easier for businesses worldwide to meet their environmental goals while optimizing their operations.

A Breakthrough for the Planet

Unlike traditional Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) bags made from virgin polypropylene – which rely on petroleum-based production processes and are notoriously difficult to recycle – the Sustainabulk™ bag is crafted entirely from recycled PET (rPET) plastic, including materials like discarded plastic bottles and bulk bags.

By shifting to rPET, businesses can reduce their carbon emissions by up to 70%, drastically minimizing their environmental impact. Furthermore, the process of recycling rPET is far more sustainable than the petroleum-intensive production of virgin polypropylene, ensuring a greener future for both industry and planet.

Helping Customers Achieve Environmental Sustainability Goals

As the world faces increasing pressures to address climate change, Gravis is here to support companies in meeting their environmental targets. The Sustainabulk™ bag aligns with the European Union’s ambitious recycling goals, which include achieving 100% recyclable packaging by 2030. By choosing the Sustainabulk™ bag, businesses can meet stringent European packaging regulations and demonstrate their commitment to reducing packaging waste.

Switching to Gravis’ Sustainabulk™ rPET bag allows companies to achieve measurable environmental impact. Each Sustainabulk™ bag helps reduce CO₂ emissions, and when shipped at scale—48 pallets per container—that adds up to a savings of up to 26 metric tons of CO₂ per container. This reduction equates to 26 carbon credits, making it a valuable step toward achieving corporate sustainability goals.

A Truly Circular Economy

“At Gravis, we know that sustainability isn’t just important to us—it’s important to our customers. That’s why it drives every new product we bring to market,” said Vishal Rao, CEO of Gravis. “Our Sustainabulk™ bags are made from 100% recycled materials and are fully recyclable, supporting a circular economy. Once the bags have served their purpose, they can be repurposed into new products—continuing the cycle of sustainability and reducing the need for new raw materials.”

Unmatched Strength and Durability

In addition to its eco-friendly benefits, the Sustainabulk™ bag excels in performance. Made from recycled PET fabric, it boasts superior tensile strength, ensuring high load-bearing capacity for heavy-duty applications. Its UV resistance offers excellent durability under prolonged sunlight exposure, while its abrasion resistance makes it ideal for demanding environments, ensuring longer-lasting performance.

Learn more about the Sustainabulk™ rPET bag and how Gravis is working to promote environmental sustainability at www.gravisglobal.com.