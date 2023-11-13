With more than 100 years of experience in molded fiber packaging technology, Huhtamaki, the maker of Chinet® tableware, is launching fiber-based egg cartons, made from 100% recycled material, for U.S. egg producers. Huhtamaki is bringing its fiber expertise to the United States as an alternative to foam egg packaging.

As of today, 12 states have enacted legislation aimed at banning expanded polystyrene packaging. The most common application for this material includes foam "peanuts" for packing, coolers, food service cups and plates, and egg packaging.

In 2022, Huhtamaki announced a $100 million investment into a 250,000-square-foot expansion of its Hammond, Indiana, molded fiber manufacturing plant. Huhtamaki's state-of-the-art technology will provide a full range of highly customizable egg cartons that are fiber-based and manufactured from 100% recycled North American materials. The cartons will offer increased branding space and will be available in several colors.

"We are pleased to work with Huhtamaki since we are aligned with their vision to protect food, people, and the planet," said Ryan Miller, CEO, at Farmers Hen House. "One of the pillars of our business is to be good stewards of the environment, our farmers, and the community. For us, this includes sustainable packaging. It is simply the right thing to do."

This investment into the North American market demonstrates Huhtamaki's commitment to making packaging better through optimization of material use, developing sustainable options, and delivering fit-for-purpose packaging that helps transition to a circular economy.

Learn more at Fiber-based egg cartons

"We expect the demand for egg cartons in the USA to reach 4.3 billion packs in 2025,” noted Tyler Hodges, Sales Manager for Huhtamaki North America. “The market size presents a great opportunity for the egg producers looking to shift to fiber-based egg cartons ahead of legislation and bans on polystyrene foam packaging. Huhtamaki's experience with molded fiber product design and operations is extensive worldwide, and we will fully leverage this for the needs of the U.S. market."