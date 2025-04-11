ALLIEDFLEX and NEXES CONTROL Sign North American Sales and Marketing Agreement

NEXES CONTROL (Barcelona, Spain) has entered into an agreement with ALLIEDFLEX Technologies (Sarasota, Florida) as its North American Partner (including Canada and Mexico) for the Sales and Marketing of its NEXES series Premade Standup Pouch Packaging Machinery Program.

NEXES technology provides a unique patented alternative to traditional rotary or in-line premade pouch “fill seal” packaging technology.

Cristóbal Jorge Alesanco, CEO of NEXES CONTROL, commented, “Through this arrangement, NEXES CONTROL will be well positioned through our North American partnership with ALLIEDFLEX, a trusted, leading North American Standup Pouch Packaging Machinery Specialist with a keen focus on growing the Flexible Standup Pouch Packaging market. ALLIEDFLEX has successfully led the North American shift toward introducing the Standup Pouch and Standup Pouch Packaging Machinery technologies in various sectors for the past three decades. We look forward to this mutually exciting opportunity and collaboration to further enter the North American market and offer clients our advanced premade pouch/bag packaging technology”.

Dennis Calamusa, President & CEO of ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, commented, “The addition of the NEXES CONTROL Packaging Machinery product line to the ALLIEDFLEX portfolio will satisfy a variety of high-speed, high-output Standup Pouch packaging applications for a multitude of markets ready to take the NEXT step toward higher output, improved productivity through advanced technology, and improved sanitary design for a variety of premade Flexible Packaging Pouch and Bag Formats.”



