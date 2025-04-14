Flexible Packaging Sustainable Flexible Packaging

TricorBraun Flex Launches PolyRecycle™ Bag with Degassing Valve

(Courtesy of TricorBraun Flex)

April 14, 2025

TricorBraun Flex, a leader in flexible packaging solutions, has announced the launch of its PolyRecycle™ Store Drop-off recyclable bag, now with a one-way degassing valve specifically designed for packaging fresh coffee. Created to meet the coffee industry’s growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions without compromising product freshness, this valve allows the release of excess gases while maintaining the integrity of the packaging.

The PolyRecycle bag is also now pre-qualified to carry the How2Recycle Store Drop-off label, making it even easier for consumers to recycle responsibly at participating Store Drop-off locations. The Store Drop-off recyclable bag has also been third-party tested to verify compatibility with The Association of Plastic Recyclers’ (APR) guidelines.

TricorBraun Flex is committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging, and our new Store Drop-off recyclable bag with a one-way degassing valve is ideal for coffee roasters and other industries that require controlled freshness. It’s a win-win for the environment and the marketplace,” said William J. Walters, Vice President, Product Engineering, TricorBraun Flex. “Additionally, offering a Store Drop-off recyclable bag with the valve is an innovative way for coffee brands to stay competitive, demonstrating their commitment to product quality and freshness while meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging.”

Additional Key Features of the PolyRecycle Store Drop-off Recyclable Bag:

  • Barrier Protection: Shields products from oxygen and moisture for maximum freshness for extended periods.
  • Customizable Design: Available in a range of sizes. Matte and Glossy versions can be custom printed to meet diverse branding needs.

This innovative packaging solution is part of TricorBraun Flex’s broader mission to support a circular economy and reduce waste. By offering high-performance packaging that aligns with consumer values, TricorBraun Flex is setting a new standard for sustainability in the packaging industry.

The PolyRecycle Store Drop-off recyclable bag with its new one-way degassing valve is now available to order. For more information, visit tricorbraunflex.com.

