Malpack Enlists ExxonMobil to Develop Power Pre-Stretch Film

Malpack-copy.png

(Courtesy of ExxonMobil)

April 16, 2025

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. The company recently launched its new ExxonMobil Signature Polymers portfolio brand, which focuses on delivering best-in-class service and partnerships within the polymers industry. Signature Polymers unifies ExxonMobil's polyolefin products under a single brand, simplifying portfolio navigation and promoting enhanced collaboration across the value chain.

ExxonMobil partnered with Malpack, a Canadian-based packaging leader with over 40 years of experience in film extrusion and conversion, to create a high-performance power pre-stretch film using ExxonMobil Signature Polymers. This collaboration allowed Malpack to develop a stretch film with exceptional tenacity, holding force, and stability at any pre-stretch level, while maintaining production efficiency.

Exceed™ Flow m 1716 metallocene polyethylene, part of the ExxonMobil Signature Polymers portfolio, was central to this partnership. Incorporated as a discrete layer in a nine-layer film structure, the resin eliminated the need for blending – simplifying operations and delivering excellent processing performance, even on wide (4.5-meter) extrusion lines.

Key performance advantages of the new stretch film include:

  • Strong holding force and consistent load stability across all pre-stretch levels, helping ensure safe, secure pallet containment during transport and storage.
  • Efficient processing on wide lines, with uniform gauge control, reduced motor load, and stable throughput that supports large-scale film production.
  • High toughness and downgauging potential, enabling thinner film designs that maintain performance while using less material – contributing to cost savings goals.
  • Improved film clarity and puncture resistance, offering enhanced barcode readability, better shelf presentation, and protection for sharp or irregular loads.

The collaboration between ExxonMobil and Malpack demonstrates how the right material selection can streamline production while unlocking new levels of film performance.

To check out the full case study, visit here.

