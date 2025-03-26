Plastilene and Reciclene Partner with ExxonMobil to Develop PCR Shrink Films

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. The company recently launched its new Signature Polymers portfolio brand, which focuses on delivering best-in-class service and partnerships within the polymers industry. Signature Polymers unifies ExxonMobil's polyolefin products under a single brand, simplifying portfolio navigation and promoting enhanced collaboration across the value chain.

Recently, ExxonMobil partnered with Plastilene, a leading Colombian plastics converter, and Reciclene, a recycled materials specialist, to develop high-performance collation shrink films with post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. While Plastilene and Reciclene worked to source and integrate recycled material, ExxonMobil ensured the films maintained strength and durability. The collaboration proved that high-quality recycled content can be incorporated into flexible packaging without compromising performance, supporting industry efforts to enhance resource efficiency.

“Our customers demand that films containing recycled content perform as well as those featuring virgin resin,” said Ricardo Estrada, Sustainability & Global Procurement VP, Plastilene. “To accomplish this task, it is important to secure high-quality post-consumer content.”

ExxonMobil’s Exceed™ Stiff+ m 0238 polyethylene, part of its Signature Polymers portfolio, was key to maintaining the film’s mechanical properties. Extensive testing at ExxonMobil’s Technology Center confirmed the recycled material upheld film integrity while meeting industry standards and local recycling regulations.

Working together, the companies delivered several key outcomes:

Successful incorporation of PCR content into shrink films while preserving strength and shrink performance.

Enhanced supply chain collaboration with Reciclene and local waste collectors to secure high-quality recycled material.

Support for Plastilene’s Sustainable Innovation Strategy and alignment with local Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations.

Contribution to a more circular plastics economy while maintaining critical performance attributes, such as holding force and shrinkage.

“For waste pickers, recycling has turned into a work opportunity where not only can it help change our life quality but also that of our families. One of the materials that has generated a positive impact to waste collectors is the plastic that is picked and sold to Reciclene” said Marcela Ramos, Legal Representative, Recitoc.

To check out the full case study, visit here.