ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. The company’s polyethylene portfolio offers converters and brand owners an extensive range of performance polymers as well as specialty co-polymers and additional polyethylene grades for numerous applications. Its performance polymer flagship brands offer superior mechanical performance and unparalleled properties.

ExxonMobil, ColorMasters, and Totani have collaborated to create a revolutionary all-PE stand-up pouch designed for enhanced performance and recyclability. This joint effort aims to address the industry’s demand for mono-material packaging solutions that are both functional and environmentally friendly. The new pouch utilizes ExxonMobil’s cutting-edge HDPE technology to provide a high-performing, recyclable alternative to traditional multi-material laminates.

ColorMasters, known for its expertise in flexible packaging and MDO film technology, played a crucial role in designing the recyclable stand-up pouch. Their use of ExxonMobil’s advanced HDPE allowed them to produce a pouch with excellent stiffness, sealing capabilities and optical clarity. This innovation meets the growing consumer and regulatory demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Totani, a global leader in pouch-making machinery, contributed to the project by providing state-of-the-art equipment that facilitated the production of the new pouch. Their robust and reliable machinery was essential in overcoming the challenges associated with converting recyclable films, thus supporting the transition to more sustainable packaging practices.

The collaboration exemplifies a successful integration of innovative technologies and expertise, demonstrating ExxonMobil’s commitment to advancing sustainable packaging solutions. By combining strengths, the partners have created a packaging option that not only performs exceptionally but also contributes to a circular economy.

“Customers come to us because of our reputation for working together with value chain members to meet today’s packaging challenges,” said Justin Schmader, PE Market Development Manager, ExxonMobil Product Solutions. “It’s important to work with value chain members who offer an easy-to-access solution that is available today, as well as those companies willing to innovate when new technologies are needed.”

To check out the full case study, please visit here. For more information about ExxonMobil’s Exceed™ S performance polyethylene, please visit here.