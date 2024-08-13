ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, leverages technology and innovation to meet the world's growing energy needs. The company's polyethylene portfolio provides converters and brand owners with an extensive range of performance polymers, specialty co-polymers, and additional polyethylene grades for various applications. Its flagship performance polymer brands deliver superior mechanical performance and unmatched properties.

Recently, ExxonMobil has successfully collaborated with Videplast, a Brazilian packaging converter, to develop a cost-effective vacuum skin packaging (VSP) solution that does not contain ionomers. This advanced packaging solution addresses the need for reduced film thickness while maintaining superior performance, making it an ideal choice for various food packaging applications. By utilizing ExxonMobil’s Exceed™ XP 7052ML performance polyethylene, the new solution meets market demands for high-performance, cost-effective packaging.

Key benefits:

Cost-effectiveness: The solution offers significant cost savings by reducing film thickness and eliminating the use of ionomers.

Enhanced protection: Provides superior protection from food spoilage, leakage, and contamination, ensuring product safety and quality.

Extended shelf life support: By removing air and providing a tight seal, the packaging extends the shelf life of perishable goods.

Prevention of freezer burn: The tight seal created by the packaging helps prevent freezer burn, maintaining product integrity.

Improved product aesthetics: Outstanding optical properties allow for better product visibility and improved aesthetics in vertical display settings.

Solution details:

Polymer production: ExxonMobil’s Exceed™ XP 7052ML performance polyethylene is used to create a high-quality, durable film with excellent barrier properties.

Film production: Videplast manufactures the VSP film utilizing advanced processing techniques to ensure optimal performance and consistency in the final product.

Vacuum pack process: The process involves optimal thermoformability and a high oxygen barrier, ensuring effective vacuum sealing and extended freshness of packaged goods.

End products: The VSP solution is ideal for packaging small portions of meat, cheese, fish, seafood, and other products requiring high-performance and visually appealing packaging solutions.

To check out the full case study, please visit here.