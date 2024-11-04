Winpak Ltd., a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality packaging materials for perishable foods, beverages and healthcare, is proud to announce a long-term agreement with NOVA Circular Solutions LLC, a business unit of NOVA Chemicals, to procure post-consumer recycled polyethylene (rPE) under the brand name SYNDIGO™.

This strategic Agreement reinforces both companies' commitments to advancing circular solutions and sustainable packaging for flexible plastics.

Winpak will utilize NOVA’s rPE to manufacture and distribute high-quality packaging materials for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, and personal care products. Winpak maintains its position as a leading packaging solutions manufacturer with a strategic focus on technological innovation and sustainability.

“We are pleased to continue collaborating with our long-term customer, Winpak, to supply premium recycled PE resins for their flexible packaging needs,” said Greg DeKunder, Vice President, NOVA Circular Solutions. “This agreement marks a significant step forward in delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to the flexible packaging industry for both customers and consumers. According to a recent survey, 75% of consumers agreed that companies should increase the use of packaging made from recycled materials. This agreement underscores NOVA’s strength in working with our customers to meet their and their customers’ unique and growing needs.”

NOVA is focused on providing high-quality rPE to meet the growing market demand for sustainable packaging and actively investing in mechanical recycling infrastructure in North America. The company’s Connersville, Indiana, recycling facility, scheduled to begin operations in early 2025, will produce more than 110 million pounds of SYNDIGO™ rPE annually.

This groundbreaking facility is expected to be one of the largest and most sophisticated plastic film recycling facilities in the world. It will supply post-consumer recycled linear low-density polyethylene (rLLDPE) for a wide range of applications, including flexible food packaging. NOVA Chemicals’ letter of non-objection from the FDA for food contact conditions B-H further underscores the quality and safety of its SYNDIGO™ product line.

“This collaboration with NOVA Chemicals will allow Winpak to expand our sustainable product offerings and meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Mustafa Bilgen, Vice President, Technology & Innovations, at Winpak. “We are excited to leverage SYNDIGO™ rLLDPE to deliver premium packaging solutions while contributing to a more circular economy.”







