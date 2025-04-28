Siegwerk Italy to Exhibit Ink Solutions at Print4All

Siegwerk, one of the leading global providers of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, will exhibit from May 27 to 30, 2025, at Print4All in Milan, Italy, one of Europe’s most important trade shows for the printing and converting markets. Alongside its latest ink and coating developments for label and packaging printing, the company will also provide insights into its growing range of sustainable solutions designed to enhance the performance and recyclability of packaging in the sense of a circular economy.

“In line with the show's slogan 'Endless Possibilities', we will highlight the wide range of possibilities that our solutions offer for the design of sustainable and future-proof packaging,” says Lorenzo Foschi, General Manager of Siegwerk Italy.

From solvent- and water-based to UV and LED-UV, the ink manufacturer is globally renowned for providing high-quality solutions for a wide range of packaging applications and almost every production and printing process.

“Whether it is about enabling the shift from multi- to mono-material packaging to enhance the recyclability in flexible plastic packaging, or equipping renewable materials like paper and board with functional properties needed to enable their use for a wider range of packaging applications, we always tailor our solutions to help each packaging perform as desired - during processing, on the shelf, with the consumer, and during recycling,” adds Foschi.

At Print4All, visitors will not only be able to get hands-on insights into some of the company’s latest ink and coating developments for boosting the efficiency and sustainability of packaging, but they can also learn more about Siegwerk’s local footprint in Italy. By acquiring La Sorgente Spa in 2022, one of Italy’s most important ink producers and its products became an integral part of Siegwerk Italy. Today, the company operates two local sites and is well positioned to supply Italian packaging printers and converters with its well-known high-quality printing solutions and services.

“Our local production capabilities not only enable us to offer the full range of Siegwerk inks and coatings, but also to adapt them to the specific local requirements,” emphasizes Foschi.

The company is particularly focused on developing sustainable solutions that improve the circularity of packaging without compromising on performance.

Highlights at Print4All will include the company’s newly launched nitrocellulose (NC) free inks for flexible packaging applications. These new PU-based ink series offer a sustainable alternative to NC-based solutions, enabling the creation of NC-free flexible packaging that is not only fully recyclable but also offers comparable high packaging performance in lamination and surface applications.

The company will give insights into its continuously growing range of functional coatings to further support the shift from multi- to mono-material structures and broaden the use of renewable materials like paper. With its CIRKIT Water-Oil Barrier Coating, the company launched the first barrier solution with 100% natural content for the certified use on single-use paper plates. Other highlights at Siegwerk’ s booth #G21-H22 will include its dual-curing UV solutions, designed to simplify the transition to LED-UV as a more sustainable alternative to UV curing, as well as its new generation of low-odor UV offset inks and varnishes for paper, board and various plastic substrates.

“We are constantly striving to develop solutions that enable the realization of future-proof packaging meeting the upcoming regulatory changes, such as the PPWR,” explains Foschi. “That’s why we attend selected industry events like Print4All, where we can meet with experts from the supply chain to share ideas, discuss progress and explore trends. Because only by working together, can we make a real difference towards circularity.”

Today, Siegwerk can already look back on various successful development projects that have resulted in advanced and even award-winning packaging solutions with improved performance and recyclability.

This year, Print4All will also launch a new exhibition format: the “Corrugated Experience”. An area completely dedicated to the corrugated cardboard sector where visitors can discover all stages of the production cycle, from its creation to its transformation and printing.

Next to other leading suppliers, Siegwerk will also contribute to this specialized hub showcasing selected ink and coating solutions for innovative paper and board applications. Here, functional coatings play a particularly important role in achieving the functionalities that are crucial for the performance and durability of paper and board packaging without compromising their natural recyclability. This is a challenge Jean-Michel Santarella, Technical Service Specialist CE Coatings at Siegwerk, will address in more detail in his presentation “Traditional and Printed Barrier Coatings for Corrugated Packaging” on May 28, 2025, at 12:00pm.

To learn more about Siegwerk’s offerings, please visit the product and application finder here.