SMX Bolsters Global Expansion with Pair of ASEAN Partnerships

SMX Plc. just turbocharged its global expansion with not one but two transformative partnerships in the ASEAN region. In the span of a week, SMX announced inking high-impact agreements with Aegis Packaging and Skypac Packaging - Singapore-based leaders in coating technologies and flexible plastics, respectively. These deals are beyond milestones scored - they mark a powerful swing in commercial momentum that positions SMX as a dominant, even irreplaceable, force in the unyielding drive toward a transparent and accountable circular economy.

These agreements are catalysts in a larger movement that's redefining how the world thinks about plastics, supply chains, and sustainability at scale. The deals are about fundamental reinvention ushered in by an uncompromising global shift toward traceable, accountable, and circular production.

With SMX at the center of it all, the future can be more than just green - it will also be intelligent.

The Smart Packaging Revolution Has Drivers

Skypac Packaging is a major ASEAN supplier of PP, OPP, HDPE, and LDPE plastic products, serving industries from food to pharma to industrials. Its design mantra - "Paper When Possible, Plastic When Useful" - echoes a rising wave of consumer and regulatory demand for smarter, more responsible material use.

By integrating SMX's invisible molecular marker system and blockchain-based tracking platform, Skypac just became a frontrunner in the race to make plastics not just recyclable, but fully accountable across their entire lifecycle. Every unit of plastic, down to the individual wrapper or container, now carries a digital passport, allowing every touchpoint from raw material to post-use recovery to be measured, verified, and monetized.

This is where the SMX Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) comes in - a groundbreaking innovation that converts circularity into currency. By assigning a tokenized value to verified plastic reuse and recycling, PCT transforms sustainability from a cost center into a revenue stream. It enables open-market trading of authenticated plastic credits, making recycled content a quantifiable asset, not just a checkbox on a cleanup punch list. In short, the PCT empowers supply chains to prove, price, and profit from their sustainability efforts - in real time, with blockchain-backed certainty.

As new ESG regulations tighten across ASEAN and globally, the ability to deliver real-time, verifiable data on recycled content, reuse rates, and waste outcomes isn't just advantageous - it's mandatory. Thus, SMX provides Skypac with two essential ingredients necessary for success in today's world: a competitive edge and compliance. Moreover, it offers even more to those willing to participate - financial incentives through its PCT.

Turning Innovation into Infrastructure

Hot on the heels of the Skypac announcement, SMX unveiled another strategic partnership - this time with Aegis Packaging, the creators of the high-performance O₂X™ coating. Already a breakthrough, this coating allows mono-material flexible plastics to retain top-tier oxygen and moisture barrier performance, replacing unrecyclable multi-layer laminates.

Now, with SMX's molecular traceability tech embedded directly into the packaging, O₂X™ becomes more than just innovative - it becomes infrastructure. The packaging verifies its own journey - origin, use, and recovery - all of which are secured via blockchain and are impervious to human error.

ASEAN is The Launchpad for Global Circularity

With advanced waste management infrastructure and a preference for incineration over landfilling, Singapore and its neighbors are an ideal proving ground and action committee for circular economy technologies in real-world conditions.