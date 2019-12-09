Cheese Snacks Are Out of this World

Moon Cheese has announced new packaging design, new names for existing varieties and the debut of two new varieties to its portfolio. New varieties include Garlickin’ Parmesan and Cheddar Bacon Me Crazy, as well as renamed fan-favorites including Cheddar Believe It, Oh My Gouda and Get Pepper Jacked.

A convenient option for health-conscious consumers, Moon Cheese brings has 10 grams of protein, no sugar and less than 2 grams of carbs per 1 oz. serving. The result is a 100% cheese snack that is crunchy with no refrigeration required, thanks to a proprietary technology that removes the moisture from real cheese.

Moon Cheese’s new packaging and varieties hit shelves in January 2020, where you will find the snack nationwide in over 25,000 retail stores such as Whole Foods, Publix, Starbucks, Target, Wegmans, King Soopers, Shop Rite, REI and more.