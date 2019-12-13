2019: The Year of the Unicorn
From hot cocoa to cold beer, unicorn-themed foods and beverages are dazzling consumers of all ages.
The 2019 unicorn trend can be traced back to the great Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino launch of 2017. The colorful, limited-edition drink resulted in a #unicornfood spike on social media inspiring food and beverage brands to package or bottle the cheery qualities of unicorns in hopes of magical sales.
JANUARY
Keebler Unicorn Fudge Stripes (Kellogg Company)
FEBRUARY
Snack Pack Unicorn Magic (Conagra Brands Inc.)
MARCH
Kraft Unicorn Mac & Cheese (Kraft Heinz)
APRIL
Great Value Unicorn Sparkle Ice Cream (Walmart Inc.)
MAY
Popcornopolis Unicorn Popcorn (Popcornopolis, LLC)
JUNE
Burger King Unicorn Shake (Iberia)
JULY
Unicorn IPA Beer Making Kit (Brooklyn Brew Shop)
AUGUST
Nestlé Toll House Unicorn Morsels (Nestlé)
SEPTEMBER
Hostess Unicorn Cupcakes (Hostess Brand)
OCTOBER
Swiss Miss Unicorn Marshmallows Hot Cocoa Mix (ConAgra Brands Inc.)
NOVEMBER
Crafty Cooking Kits Magical Unicorn Gelatin (Brand Castle LLC)
DECEMBER
Holiday Giant Unicorn Gummy (Target Inc.)