Dairy Food PackagingFlexible PackagingPaperboard/Corrugated/CartonsSnack Food Packaging
Brand Packaging: Food & Beverage Trend

2019: The Year of the Unicorn

From hot cocoa to cold beer, unicorn-themed foods and beverages are dazzling consumers of all ages.

2019: The Year of the Unicorn
December 13, 2019
Kristin Joker
KEYWORDS food and beverage trends / packaging trends / seasonal packaging / specialty packaging
Reprints
No Comments

The 2019 unicorn trend can be traced back to the great Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino launch of 2017. The colorful, limited-edition drink resulted in a #unicornfood spike on social media inspiring food and beverage brands to package or bottle the cheery qualities of unicorns in hopes of magical sales.

JANUARY

Keebler Unicorn Fudge Stripes (Kellogg Company)

 

Keebler Unicorn Fudge Stripes
According to the packaging, “Every bite has the enchanting taste you’d expect from a cookie approved by unicorns.”

 

FEBRUARY

Snack Pack Unicorn Magic (Conagra Brands Inc.)

 

Snack Pack Unicorn Magic
“We’re thrilled to launch Unicorn Magic at a time when enthusiasm for Unicorn food is so celebrated,” said Conagra Brands of the pastel pudding cups.

 

MARCH

Kraft Unicorn Mac & Cheese (Kraft Heinz)

 

Kraft Unicorn Mac & Cheese
The brand’s social media channels introduced the new unicorn-shaped pasta with a post that read, “Parenting isn’t always rainbows and unicorns, but dinner finally can be.”

 

APRIL

Great Value Unicorn Sparkle Ice Cream (Walmart Inc.)

 

Great Value Unicorn Sparkle Ice Cream
When Google revealed the most searched food term of 2018 was “unicorn cake,” the retail giant created a perfect cake batter-flavored Unicorn Sparkle ice cream.

 

MAY 

Popcornopolis Unicorn Popcorn (Popcornopolis, LLC)

 

Popcornopolis Unicorn Popcorn
The brand’s signature cone-shaped, horn-like packaging hit a sweet spot with consumers when it debuted at Target.

 

JUNE 

Burger King Unicorn Shake (Iberia)

 

Burger King España and Burger King Portugal released a Unicorn Shake — complete with a sugar cone horn — proving that the unicorn trend is a global phenomenon.

 

JULY 

Unicorn IPA Beer Making Kit (Brooklyn Brew Shop)

 

Unicorn IPA Beer Making Kit
This perfect-for-summer kit allows older unicorn enthusiasts to home brew an appropriately pink New England IPA topped with unsinkable rainbow sequin sprinkles.

 

AUGUST 

Nestlé Toll House Unicorn Morsels (Nestlé)

 

Nestlé Toll House Unicorn Morsels
The cookie-making staple is now available with pink and blue colored morsels for optimal unicorn appeal.

 

SEPTEMBER 

Hostess Unicorn Cupcakes (Hostess Brand)

 

Hostess Unicorn Cupcakes
A childhood classic gets a magical upgrade with a release that was timed perfectly for back-to-school.

 

OCTOBER 

Swiss Miss Unicorn Marshmallows Hot Cocoa Mix (ConAgra Brands Inc.)

 

Swiss Miss Unicorn Marshmallows Hot Cocoa Mix
Swiss Miss added pastel colors to its marshmallows, making hot chocolate season extra merry and cheerful for unicorn crazy consumers.

 

NOVEMBER 

Crafty Cooking Kits Magical Unicorn Gelatin (Brand Castle LLC)

 

Crafty Cooking Kits Magical Unicorn Gelatin
A make-at-home Magical Unicorn dessert kit targeted to the DIY unicorn crowd.

 

DECEMBER

Holiday Giant Unicorn Gummy (Target Inc.)

 

Holiday Giant Unicorn Gummy
A 16 oz. unicorn gummy is one of the sweet treats in the Wondershop private label collection available only during the holidays.

PS Subscribe

Recent Articles by Kristin Joker

Best of Pack Expo Las Vegas

Is Your Brand Ready for Generation Z?

Baseball and the Art of Design

Designed for Recyclability: A conversation with Dow

Kristin Joker is the editorial director for Packaging Strategies and Flexible Packaging.

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.