GoGo squeeZ Sets 2022 Date to Create Recyclable Packaging

GoGo squeeZ®, the leading brand in healthy portable fruit pouches for kids, plans to unveil 100% recyclable packaging in the market by 2022. GoGo squeeZ will be among the earliest brands to address the implications of its pouch packaging and offer sustainable options to customers.

The result of three years of research and development, the company's final recyclable packaging will have no aluminum layer in the pouch, the amount of plastic in the iconic GoGo squeeZ helicopter cap will have been reduced by 40% (which is 80% overall less plastic compared to competitive pouch caps), and the recyclable, squeezable packaging will be made from a single type of BPA-free plastic — polyethylene. The outer packaging on most of the GoGo squeeZ varieties is currently made from 100% recycled paper that has been sourced responsibly and sustainably.

"Developing packaging that reduces our environmental footprint is a critical step in the evolution of our brand and its values," said Michel Larroche, CEO of MOM Group, the French company that owns GoGo squeeZ.

In addition to creating recyclable packaging, GoGo squeeZ intends to educate consumers about the ways in which they can improve their recycling efforts and get more packaging into the recycling stream. The brand has committed to improving packaging recyclability by implementing educational labeling on its packaging, as well as information on its website and social media, to achieve higher recycling rates.

GoGo squeeZ® also acknowledges that the overarching issue of plastic waste cannot be eliminated with one solution, and it has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, a membership-based collaborative which engages member companies in research, educational resources, and like-minded members to create actionable improvements to sustainable packaging.