ProAmpac to Build Collaboration & Innovation Center

ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging plans to build a Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC) at its manufacturing facility near Rochester, New York. The CIC will play an important role in accelerating ProAmpac’s product development, application testing and analytical capabilities.

ProAmpac CEO Greg Tucker said that the company worked closely with the State of New York’s Empire State Development (ESD) group on a capital grant of up to $1.35 million and appreciates the additional development assistance from Monroe County, Rochester Gas & Electric, and Greater Rochester Enterprise. ProAmpac plans to open the new facility in mid-2021.

The new 25,000 sq. ft. facility will support ProAmpac’s Collaborative Innovation process, where ProAmpac engineers and product development teams work together with its customers to accelerate the time between initial concept and the launch of new packaging.

The center will also be home base for ProAmpac’s Design & Sample Lab (DASL) — its successful program for the design and rapid prototyping of new packaging. The CIC will house a new analytical testing lab, new equipment for development and testing, and training space for more than 80, as well as multiple meeting and collaboration spaces.