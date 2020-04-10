Solid Waste Assn. of North America Publishes Guidance on Disposing of Gloves, Masks

A substantial increase in improperly discarded gloves and masks causes concern for the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA). As the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) grows to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the amount of litter and trash has increased. SWANA urges Americans to dispose of these materials properly and recycle right during this pandemic, stating it is even more crucial now than ever before.

“No one should be leaving used plastic gloves or masks on the ground in a parking lot or tossing them into the bushes,” said David Biderman, SWANA executive director & CEO. “Discarded contaminated PPE on the ground increases the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and has negative impacts on the environment.”

SWANA reminds the public to use fresh PPE to avoid cross contamination. When you are no longer using your PPE, be sure to find a trash can to dispose them. Everyone can do their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus by practicing sanitary behavior, properly discarding all masks, gloves, and wipes, and following social distancing orders.

Learn more about the coronavirus, its impact on the waste industry, and additional guidance by visiting swana.org/resources/corona-virus-resources.