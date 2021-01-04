Metsä Board, the European producer of premium fresh fiber paperboards, and part of Metsä Group, partnered with packaging design agency, Futupack, and corrugated board converter, Capertum, to manufacture a corrugated mask bin for the disposal of face masks. The design focuses on the materials, usability and disposability of the bin.

Futupack is a Finnish company that designs and implements sustainable packaging solutions. “We wanted the mask bin to be as aesthetic as possible so that it could fit easily in any indoor environment. It’s delivered flat and can be quickly assembled. In addition, full instructions on assembly for consumers are printed on the bin. When the mask bin is full, it’s easily closed and the can be safely and hygienically disposed of with the incinerated waste,” said Jani Mäkipää, lead packaging engineer at Futupack.

MetsäBoard Pro WKL 160 g/m2 coated white kraftliner was used as the top liner of the mask bin. The Finnish corrugated board converter, Capertum, printed the e-flute corrugated board in silk screen. Because of the fresh fibers used for the white kraftliner, the bin is light and robust. Its stylish, lightweight design, makes it easy to place in various indoor public spaces.

“With urbanization and a growing population, hygienic waste management solutions are becoming increasingly important. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought its own challenges to waste management. We are happy to be able to offer a solution to the dilemma of mask waste,” said Ilkka Harju, packaging services sirector EMEA & APAC at Metsä Board, who worked on the design project with Futupack.