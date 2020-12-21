Dropps, a direct-to-consumer challenger brand, is now marked by the introduction of an updated brand identity that emphasizes powerful cleaning from nature. Updated product packaging and rollout of a redesigned website allows future product and category expansions.

The eco-friendly household cleaning company known for its​ single-dose laundry and dishwashing detergent pods, has updated its brand identity with reimagined brand logos, fonts, color schemes and messaging. No adhesives are used, as all product info and ingredients are now printed directly on the product packaging. As well, the packaging size was reduced with single, couple and family sizes having the same footprint.

Anchored by an “eliminate the stupid,​ elevate the core” mantra — get rid of the unnecessary, and ​make life simple for both people and planet​ — the brand ​refresh positions the business for future success as it expands into other areas of the home outside of dishwashing and fabric care.