Converters Expo South Returns to an In-Person Event

CHARLOTTE, NC Jan. 10, 2022 - BNP Media has announced the return of Converters Expo South to an in-person event on February 23, 2022 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Now in its fourth year, Converters Expo South is expecting to bring almost 100 exhibitors and more than 500 attendees to support the converting industry. Attendees can expect to see the latest converting technology, meet with vendors, network with industry peers and find solutions to daily challenges. Early bird registration is still available until January 14.

New to this year's event are vendor education sessions. These 10- to 15-minute videos presented by GEW, Midwest Engineered Systems and Erhardt+Leimer will be played onsite, and representatives will be available to answer questions afterward. Each session will be available online for 12 months at ConvertersExpoSouth.com.

“"We're excited to finally get back to being able to support the converting industry in the southeast by helping them to make these vital connections in-person," said Glen Gudino, group publisher for BNP Media's Packaging Group. "Our sponsors are also showing their support with a complimentary networking luncheon thanks to our Platinum sponsor Pinnacle Converting Equipment. Gold sponsor Midwest Engineered Systems is providing complimentary beverages on the exhibit hall floor during the event. Bobst, another Gold sponsor, is putting on the Happy Hour. Bronze sponsor AccuWeb, a BST North America Company is providing the tote bags. Finzer Roller, another bronze sponsor, is providing onsite hand sanitizer. And our third bronze sponsor, Valley Grinding & Manufacturing, is providing the lanyards. All of them are doing their part to make sure attendees are well taken care of."

Event registration, agenda and information about travel and accommodations are all available at ConvertersExpoSouth.com.

For information about exhibiting or sponsoring Converter Expo South, contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, at pattene@bnpmedia.com or 847-405-4045.

Converters Expo South is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, which consists of Flexible Packaging and Packaging Strategies magazines, Converters Expo taking place April 26-27, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay WI and Global Pouch Forum taking place June 7-9, 2022 at The Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont, IL. The event is owned by BNP Media which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.