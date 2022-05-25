Storopack announced a new product to its portfolio, AIRplus Void Recycle. The company reports that this polyethylene (PE) air pillow film consists at least 50% post-consumer recycled material while offering the material properties of PE, which is both durable and robust, and also helps conserve resources.

“Recycling is a continuous process when it comes to using materials efficiently and sustainably. Indeed, it is often possible to use leftover materials to make new protective packaging without compromising on vital properties,” says Hermann Reichenecker, chairman of the management board of Storopack.

The company adds that it is using recycled raw materials in a variety of packaging materials: the product portfolio also includes PAPERplus recycled paper, which is made completely from recycled material, and the PELASPAN PAC packaging chips, which comprise 100 percent recycled EPS.