ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has introduced its patent-pending, ProActive Recyclable R-2200D Easy-Peel Open Packaging. A groundbreaking innovation, the R-2200D provides consumers a hassle-free snacking experience through its exceptional, easy-peel, easy-to-open sealant technology.

ProAmpac’s Recyclable R-2200D Easy-Peel Open is a high-performance polyethylene-based recyclable film designed to replace laminated, non-recyclable structures used in snack packaging, such as BOPP/BOPP, BOPP/Met BOPP, PET/peelable PE and more. Engineered for high-speed form/fill/seal applications, R-2200D is pre-qualified for store drop-off recycling.

ProAmpac's chief commercial officer, Adam Grose, emphasizes that "R-2200D represents the latest addition to our ProActive Sustainability® product family. This comprehensive range of packaging solutions empowers our customers to achieve their sustainable packaging goals." He adds, "R-2200D, developed by ProAmpac's material science team, seamlessly integrates with existing high-speed filling lines without impacting packing efficiencies."

ProActive Recyclable R-2200D Easy-Peel Open is available in three oxygen and moisture barrier levels to ensure an ideal product fit for each demanding application. Available in gloss, registered matte, or with ProAmpac’s Signature Surfaces, R-2200D helps brand owners meet their graphic preferences.

Amir Saffar, director of global sustainability innovation for ProAmpac, highlights that "R-2200D, like all ProAmpac R-2000 recyclable films, is engineered to deliver superior heat resistance on the outside and excellent peelable seal characteristics in the inside, making it perfect for high-speed filling operations. Additionally, R-2200D has very good clarity for optimal product visibility and is available in high puncture resistance to increase packaging durability."

To learn more about ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability suite of products, contact marketing at Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com.



