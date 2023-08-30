VOLPAK, a Coesia company specialized in the designing and manufacturing of flexible packaging machines, is participating at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 (Sept. 11-13) (Booth C-4400), focusing on automation and sustainability, the fundamental pillars of the GREENMATION corporate strategy.

GREENMATION is Coesia's response to the current trend prompted by the consumer demands towards reusable and recyclable packaging solutions, whilst manufacturers face labor shortages and production cost increases.

"In this complex situation, Coesia believes that the answer to this profitability-threatening challenge lies in supporting a revolution in production which is capable of combining the principles of automation and sustainability in the industries of Food & Beverage, Pharma & Personal Care, and Cross Industry Automation," said Alessandro Parimbelli, Coesia Chief Executive Officer.

The Coesia booth will be structured into three areas (Food & Beverage, Pharma & Personal Care, and Cross Industry Automation) where technicians and experts will present the latest solutions presented by the Group: ACMA, Atlantic Zeiser, CITUS KALIX, FlexLink, G.D, GF, HAPA, MGS, NORDEN, R.A Jones, and VOLPAK. VOLPAK will take part to the exhibition putting on show a brand new Enflex PH-11 DX, a machine dedicated specifically to the Pharmaceutical market, one of the areas of greatest interest for Volpak.

Flexibility for an ever-growing market

The Pharma flexible packaging industry is currently worth almost 16 billion dollars, with a projected CAGR of 6.5% by 2028, which makes it one of the most dynamic markets in a generally expanding industry. In fact, for the whole flexible packaging industry, the expected growth rate in the next five years is 4.37%. This means a higher demand for flexible packaging solutions for a wide range of drugs, especially in single-use and single-dose formats. All of this revolves around the “quality by design” concept, one of the main trends in the Pharma industry, which aims at making drugs safer to consume and better protected from external contaminants. Flexible packaging is the ideal solution to this pressing need.

A state of the art solution for Pharma

VOLPAK, through its brand Enflex, offers the Pharma & Healthcare industry a portfolio of cutting-edge and fully compliant solutions. Among these, Enflex’s PH-11 DX, an Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal (HFFS) machine for single, twin or strings of sachets, will be on-show at PACK EXPO 2023. The machine operates from a single reel of flexible packaging material, forming the pouch, filling it with product, and sealing. The new powder dosing system is designed to meet high hygiene standards and is also compliant to 21 CFR part 11 requirements.

The machine will also integrate Hapa’s latest Web 4.0 5D inline digital printing technology. The Web 4.0 5D is state-of-the-art for inline digital printing and inspection of continuous web packaging materials. It reduces project validation implementation efforts and risk, while also decreasing installation and commissioning efforts. The line composed by Enflex’s machine and Hapa’s printer is designed to streamline logistics, eliminating the uncertainties tied to the pre-printed foil tied to the pre-printed foil supply chain, while also maintaining full compliance to pharmaceutical standards.

To achieve such results, Enflex PH-11 DX, just like every other Volpak machine, is equipped with OptiMate, the Coesia Digital HMI: a control panel that combines ease of use with advanced control functions. OptiMate accompanies and guides the operator in tasks such as format change or machine maintenance, while also letting them take complete control of the different functions. The smart interface facilitates the navigation of the different menus and simplifies procedures such as ordering spare parts, accessing technical documentation, and generating production reports.

To learn more about VOLPAK, please visit https://www.volpak.com/en.