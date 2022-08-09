MG America, the U.S. subsidiary of MG2 of Bologna, Italy and a leading supplier of processing and packaging equipment, will introduce to the North American market the latest cartoner from established pharma machinery provider Cariba at Pack Expo, October 23-26 in Chicago. At Booth W-15003, MG America will showcase the new Cariba C221 Cartoner, an intermittent motion horizontal model capable of producing up to 120 cartons/min.

With picking-arm enabled positive carton forming, the Cariba C2221 is suitable for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetics applications. The unit is available either with a manual feeding station or a variety of automatic product feeders. In either configuration, the Cariba C221 is compatible with a broad range of common primary packaging formats, including blister packs, round/shaped glass and plastic bottles, jars, soft tubes, flow packs, sachets, and stick packs.

Changeover is fast, and based mainly on adjustments rather than replacements. Tuck-in and hot-melt closures are available, with a combination of the two providing tamper evidence. Printing options include emboss, inkjet and laser coding, and the unit comes equipped with integrated barcode-reading capabilities.

The Cariba C2221’s balcony-style design ensures easy cleaning and maintenance, as well as separation between electrical and mechanical sections. Its lowered carton magazine, full servo assisted motions, controlled adjustable transportation and coated guides combine to eliminate marking on components.

The Cariba C221 can be customized with a variety of additional features, including extended carton magazines, pre-folded leaflets and booklet dispensers, leaflet folding units (GUK), serialization-ready external modules, and remote connectivity.

“In a pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape that increasingly demands functional flexibility, the Cariba C221 offers unsurpassed versatility in its cartoning class,” said Claudio Radossi, President of MG America. “We look forward to showcasing it, as well as several other packaging and processing solutions, at this year’s Pack Expo.”

Over more than 35 years of business, Cariba has developed an outstanding reputation for its wide range of machinery, which includes cartoners, closing machines, case packers and complete line solutions. Cariba serves a broad swath of packaging sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, consumer electronics and household and cleaning products.