Rotzinger Group, a leading provider of automation solutions, is launching its highly advanced Robot with an Integrated Buffer and its Hygienic Conveyor for dry cleaning. The groundbreaking technologies will be showcased at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, at booth SU-7113 from September 11-13. Leveraging decades of expertise in pick and place delta robots, buffering, and conveying, the new integrated solution from Rotzinger combines flexibility, compactness, and ease of operation to boost uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership. Designed for confectionery and bakery products, the hygienic conveyor is optimized for dry cleaning, ensuring compliance with stringent food safety regulations in US manufacturing.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to connect with our North American customers and prospects in the food sector for the first time since the opening of our US site last year," said Nicolas Garcia, Vice President & General Manager, Rotzinger Group, North America. "Our Robot with an Integrated Buffer and Hygienic Conveyor have been specifically designed to tackle the escalating concerns regarding labor shortages, space limitations and heightened sanitary requirements in food production. With intuitive controls and a streamlined design, these solutions enhance productivity and optimize operations."

Labor Shortages Drive the Need for Automation

According to a recent PMMI report, 60% of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) respondents highlighted a lack of available labor as a significant factor driving interest in automated solutions. Surprisingly, nearly 70% of American CPG companies still rely on highly manual or semi-automated production processes. To help overcome these workforce challenges, Rotzinger has developed the Robot with an Integrated Buffer, capable of efficiently picking and placing both unpacked and packed products into various packaging formats, such as cartons, cases, thermoforms, flow-wrappers, and cartoning machines.

With its modular design and flexibility, this integrated solution combines delta robots, buffers and conveyors in one cell with a reduced footprint, enabling greater efficiency, productivity, and cost-effectiveness. The use of a single controller and a unified setup philosophy enables hassle-free maintenance and straightforward operation, eliminating the need for complex programming or extensive training. The Robot with an Integrated Buffer can be operated by a sole operator, offering simple changeovers facilitated by recipe selection, which automatically adjusts the necessary parameters with just a few clicks.

Equipped with vision-guided high-speed robots, this innovative machine accurately identifies incoming products on the conveyor belt and precisely places them in the feeding process. It utilizes optimal counterflow or co-flow techniques, providing versatile solutions to meet diverse production requirements. By consolidating these capabilities within a single solution, manufacturers can optimize their production lines and achieve early production start-up. The integrated buffering capabilities increase line efficiency and eliminate the need for additional linking conveyors, resulting in cost savings and an optimized layout.

Old-Building Layout Challenges Automation Adoption

One practical barrier to automation lies in the fact that many CPGs are based in older buildings with small and awkward layouts. In fact, nearly half of CPGs in the U.S. say limited floorspace is hindering automation initiatives.

The Robot with an Integrated Buffer, which features a compact design and a narrow footprint, helps US producers maximize space efficiency, enabling them to make additional investments in their plants and achieve higher profitability. Moreover, the modular design of the Robot with an Integrated Buffer allows for customization, making it suitable for even the most challenging factory layouts. Whether implemented in existing facilities or new plant investments, this versatile solution offers optimal adaptability and performance.

Enhancing Hygiene Standards with an Innovative Conveyor for Dry Cleaning

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 128,000 individuals in the United States suffer from foodborne illnesses each year, resulting in 3,000 deaths. To mitigate the risk of contamination and bacterial buildup, it is crucial for US food producers to maintain clean conveyors along their processing and packaging lines.

Rotzinger has developed a Hygienic Conveyor for dry cleaning specifically designed to address food safety concerns and adhere to the highest hygienic standards. This innovative conveyor incorporates an intelligent cleaning design, featuring a foldable belt and beveled or rounded horizontal surfaces that prevent the accumulation of dirt particles and crumbs. Additionally, it offers easy accessibility for efficient cleaning and maintenance. The conveyor's stainless-steel construction ensures durability and long-lasting performance.

Furthermore, the Hygienic Conveyor provides flexibility in size range, accommodating a wide range of requirements. It offers width options ranging from 5.9 to 70 inches and length options from 15 to 1377 inches, allowing it to meet the most challenging layout requirements with ease.

Integrated Solutions for Successful Execution

Rotzinger combines profound knowledge and experience in robotics, buffering, and conveying from Demaurex, Rotzinger, and Transver, resulting in efficient systems or even new integrated products based on proven solutions. North American food producers can benefit from local service support, as well as the proprietary Gemini 5.0 hardware and software platform. Gemini 5.0 offers a user-friendly virtual machine display on the Human Machine Interface, enabling real-time 3D visualization. As a result, operators can optimize pick and place patterns and zones, maximizing efficiency and uptime. The offline simulation mode allows for testing without physical products, reducing waste, setup time, and overall total cost of ownership.

Rotzinger will be at Booth SU-7113 to showcase these game-changing solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.



