The HALLS brand is bringing some 'Big Energy' to this year's cold, cough, and flu season by teaming up with Grammy nominated Atlanta rapper Latto to refresh the 'pep talks' featured on HALLS cough drop wrappers.

The launch of the new wrappers marks the first time HALLS has refreshed the pep talks in over a decade. Fans can check out the new limited-edition wrappers on Amazon by purchasing the Latto x HALLS Honey Lemon Share Jar.

"The HALLS brand is excited to see this partnership come to life and for people to check out the new limited-edition packaging," said Alex Derrig, HALLS Brand Manager. "As someone who knows the importance of having reliable sore throat relief, and who offered a modern voice to the brand's iconic pep talks, there was no better partner for this campaign than Latto."

The limited-edition wrappers will feature a variety of 16 different pep talks inspired by Latto's hit songs and offer words of encouragement like "keep your crown on" and "belief in relief.”

"Working with HALLS has been an incredible experience," said Latto. "HALLS has always been my go-to when my throat is irritated and the pep talks on the wrappers provide lighthearted emotional relief when I'm not feeling my best. Fans are always on the lookout for what lyrics I'm working on and what's coming next for me - which is why I can't wait for people to check out my new lines on the limited-edition wrappers, and I hope they can help make someone's day a little brighter."

To learn more about HALLS, please visit https://www.gethalls.com/.