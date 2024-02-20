Charter Next Generation (CNG), a leading innovator in sustainable film, has announced the expansion of its Titanium 5™ Stretch Hood film line to include Titanium 5P™ with 20% post-consumer recycled content (PCR). The new film is road-tested and delivers the same or better performance than traditional film while contributing to the attainability of environmental goals.

The Titanium film line is designed with sustainability in mind and offers superior load containment, UV protection and all-weather protection as well as condensation control. Titanium 5P™ is lighter and stronger than competitive films, allowing customers to achieve similar or improved results with less material, thereby reducing material consumption. Titanium 5P™ offers a PCR solution, reducing the amount of virgin resin used in the film.

All CNG stretch hood films can be delivered off-the-shelf or as a custom solution by connecting customers with CNG scientists to develop application-specific films

“The introduction of Titanium 5P™ underscores Charter Next Generation’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Neil Weisensel, Director of Marketing for CNG. “We believe in providing innovative solutions that not only meet or exceed expectations but also contribute to a more sustainable planet. Titanium 5P™ demonstrates that delivering products that support sustainability without compromising performance is possible.”

To learn more about CNG, please visit https://cnginc.com/.