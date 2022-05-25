Charter Next Generation announced a new investment in Plastic Flamingo (PLAF) to help the organization take on the challenge of collecting and recycling 100 tons per year of ocean-bound plastic waste over the next three years in the Philippines, which expects to result in the removal of more than 300 tons of waste. This plastic waste consists of mostly flexible plastics and single-use multi-layered plastic packaging which are considered the most difficult to recycle and have little to no value. The Philippines represents the third-largest plastic waste-producing country in the world, after China and Indonesia.

Over the course of the three-year project, PLAF will gather sachets and other plastic waste from various collection points throughout Metro Manila, focusing heavily on residential communities. The waste collected by PLAF will be recycled into eco-boards which can then be used for home and office construction, as well as furniture manufacturing. As a result of CNG's sponsorship, seven new factory jobs will be created for the duration of the three-year project, as well as the construction of a new recycled material sorting area, that will include a sorting shed and various sorting lines that will serve as an upgrade to PLAF's current working conditions for local factory employees.

"As a global leader in sustainability, CNG takes our commitment to reducing plastic waste around the world very seriously. We are dedicated to supporting the efforts of organizations both in the U.S. and abroad to make a positive impact on the environment around the world," says Scott Hammer, CNG's director of corporate sustainability. "We continue to invest in numerous organizations dedicated to cleaning our waterways, and we are pleased to join and support PLAF's efforts in cleaning the waters around the Philippines."