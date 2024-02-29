Inside Sheer Slitting: Industry Leaders Share Best Practices

GREENVILLE, S.C., FEB. 29, 2024 – Nearly 200 participants tuned into the recent Optimizing Sheer Slitting Operations webinar, designed to help attendees transform their approach to shear slitting operations. Hosted by Valley Grinding & Manufacturing, U.S.-based knife and blade manufacturing leader, and Maxcess, a global innovator in web-handling products, the webinar dove deep into the exploration of slitting methods, a comprehensive shear slitting overview, blade profiles and maintenance tips and material properties key to optimal slitting outcomes.

The comprehensive webinar, included the highlights of individually mounted slitters, overcoming poor slitter performance, overlap influences, cant angle influences, blade side force, the benefits of shear slitting systems and much more.

Subject matter expert, Aaron Powers, Maxcess global brand and product manager for the Tidland brand, reviewed the benefits and safety features of shear slitting systems. “The more automation the better. From a training standpoint, automations ensure the right set up every time within specs, repeatability so equipment doesn’t get excess wear, people are safe, and the product is produced within specs.”

The mutual desire to partner with attendees to help keep their businesses running smoothly and safely was at the forefront of the webinar. Valley Grinding & Manufacturing and Maxcess offered access to the latest techniques, safety practices, streamlined processes and technical know-how.

Valley Grinding & Manufacturing President TJ Utschig mentioned that one area of focus for 2024 is to provide data to customers to support their return-on-investment (ROI). He shared in the webinar, “If you’re already a customer, we have data on all bladed machines within your facility going back 10 years. We’ve got all kinds, including the consumption of knives, blades, cutters, and slitters during a given period, to support your ROI study. This allows us to recommend changes to blade materials or processes to reduce downtime and costs. We can provide all kinds of data. Just ask.”

View the webinar recording, to uncover essential insights and receive expert guidance to enhance your manufacturing processes and take them to the next level. Looking for additional information, check out Valley Grinding’s Principles of Shear Slitting Training Manual.

In addition to this webinar and others, Valley Grinding & Manufacturing and Maxcess offer onsite training and consulting to customers for advanced learnings. Meet the Valley Grinding team at booth 204 and Maxcess at booth 206 at the upcoming Converters Expo North show April 17-18, 2004, in Green Bay, Wis.

About Valley Grinding Inc.

Founded in 1987, Valley Grinding & Manufacturing is a nationwide blade supplier company headquartered in Little Chute, Wisconsin. Products and services include knife and blade manufacturing and sales, OEM knives and blades, sharpening and grinding services, knife holders and slitting systems, training and consultations. The company serves a wide range of industries including construction, corrugated, flexible packaging, food, medical, paper, plastics, nonwoven and more. Valley Grinding & Manufacturing proudly places a strong emphasis on diversity in its workplace culture and operates with a mindset to Go Beyond Blades. Visit www.valleygrinding.com to learn more.

About Maxcess

Maxcess saves you time and money by optimizing your peak output performance. We do this by leveraging the world’s best web handling brands, offering customized, automated, end-to-end sustainable web handling solutions. Maxcess helps its customers maximize productivity through innovative products and services worldwide by combining global service and support across the storied product brands of RotoMetrics, Fife, Tidland, MAGPOWR, Webex, Valley Roller, Componex and Maxcess Vision Systems. Maxcess offers an unrivaled network of application experts and end-to-end web handling solutions to help you work better, faster, and smarter. Visit them online at www.maxcess.com. For more information, contact: Holly Wachtendonk, on behalf of Valley Grinding & Manufacturing, (920) 230-2583 ext. 7906, holly.wachtendonk@bluedoorconsulting.com.