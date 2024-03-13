From the beginning, Lil’ Gourmets has been focused on making it easier for parents to feed their kids more veggies and diverse flavors. Now, Lil’ Gourmets is now offering their fresh & organic, veggie-first, chef-crafted meals in a convenient pouch.

On average children are consuming 0.5 servings of veggies per day with white potatoes accounting for nearly 80% of that, typically preferring foods that are high in sugar and salt (Source: Partnership for a Healthier America). Lil’ Gourmets has been on a mission to change that by offering fresh & convenient veggie-rich meals that provide essential nutrients from their first bites, while inspiring a love of vegetables and adventurous eating for life.

“We are excited that our pouches are making it even simpler for on-the-go parents to feed kids their daily veggies. We consistently hear how great parents feel about feeding their kids Lil’ Gourmets, but that they’d love to see a pouch version. We took that to heart and now, no matter the occasion, we offer fresh and organic, delicious veggies at your fingertips,” shares Shibani Baluja, Founder & CEO of Lil’ Gourmets. “We are thrilled to partner with innovative retailers like Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Meijer and more, to make a meaningful impact on children’s health while also providing a feel-great option for parents!”

Every Lil’ Gourmets’ meal delivers a complete serving of vegetables, meeting 100% of a baby’s daily vegetable needs and 50% of a toddler’s, without any added sugar. Freshly available in the fridge, Lil' Gourmets' meals offer complex flavors, including Pumpkin & Navy Bean Shawarma, Cinnamon Beets & Apples, Mexican Corn & Beans, Sweet Potato Curry, and more.

“Lil’ Gourmets pouches are a great way to serve vegetables to kids since it's easy to eat and easy to clean up! Most toddlers love the independence of moving and eating at the same time, so Lil’ Gourmets fresh, veggie-first pouches are the perfect way to jam pack nutrients into your little one on the go,” states Rupa Mahadevan, Culinary Medicine Specialist and Pediatric Advisor to Lil’ Gourmets.

To learn more about Lil' Gourmets, please visit lilgourmets.com.